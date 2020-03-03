JEE Main Registration 2020 Form Date Ends This Friday; Details About The JEE Main Process

JEE main registration form 2020 was released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on February 07, 2020. The last date for the JEE main registration will be on March 6, 2020, which this Friday. All candidates who wish to appear for the JEE main exam, make sure you fill you JEE main form immediately. One can fill their JEE main form on the official site which is jeemain.nta.nic.in. Jee main registration form will not be accepted post-March 6, 2020. Also, the JEE main registration fee can be paid until the next day i.e March 7, 2020.

Process of JEE Main Registration:

Filling applicant’s details

Uploading pictures

Uploading candidate’s Signature

Payment of the application fee

Printing the application form

Nine Candidates Score Perfect 100 In JEE Mains

Candidates must also note that if they have appeared for the JEE Main January exam then they do not have to fill the JEE main registration process again. They can directly login using their previous credentials to fill the JEE main form. Candidates must also know that they have to pay their JEE main registration fee online. The JEE Main admit card will be given to the candidates on March 20, 2020.

Also read | JEE Main Registration: JEE Main 2020 April Application Form And Exam Date Details

JEE main April 2020 exam date

JEE Mains dates for the April exam 2020 is scheduled from April 5, 2020, till April 11, 2020. The JEE main test will be a computer-based exam which will be conducted in 233 exam cities. According to reports, nearly 9,21,261 candidates registered for the January exam 2020.

Also read | JEE Main Result 2020: How To Check Your Score On The Official Website?'

JEE Main postponed in January

JEE Main postponed their January exam due to some reasons. The JEE mains date was scheduled from January 6 to January 10, 2020. JEE mains date was then scheduled for January 6 to January 9 which was a computer-based exam.

Also read | JEE Main Registration: JEE Mains Date For April 2020 Application Form And Exam Date Details

Also read | JEE Mains Result 2020: What Is NTA Score & How To Calculate Your JEE Rank From It?