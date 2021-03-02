JEE Main Answer Key 2021 Released On Jeemain.nta.nic.in, Check Full Details Here

JEE Main Answer Key: The NTA released the JEE Main answer key on March 1. Candidates who appeared for the JEE Mains exam can check the answer key jeemain.nta.nic.in now. Students must also note that in case the JEE Main answer key has some irregularities, they can also challenge them. The last date to challenge keys is March 3.

Read | JEE Main 2021 March registration begins, apply/withdraw from remaining cycles till March 6

Important Dates of the JEE Mains 2021 sessions

JEE Main Phase 1 (February) exam dates: 23, 24, 25, 26 Feb 2021

Availability of JEE Main response sheet 2021 phase 1:

01 Mar 2021

Last date to check and challenge JEE Main provisional answer key 2021 for phase 1: 03 Mar 2021 (6 PM)

JEE Main Phase 2 (March) exam dates: 15, 16, 17, 18 Mar 2021

Availability of JEE Main response sheet 2021 phase 2: Expected between 20 to 24 March 2021

JEE Main Phase 3 (April) exam dates: 27, 28, 29, 30 Apr 2021

Availability of JEE Main response sheet 2021 phase 3: Expected between 2 to 4 May 2021

JEE Main Phase 4 (May) exam dates: 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 May 2021

Availability of JEE Main response sheet 2021 for phase 4: Expected between 30 May to 2 Jun 2021

Read | JEE Main Result 2021 for February exam to be declared by March 7, full details here

How to download the JEE Main 2021 Answer Key?

Visit the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in,

An activated direct link will be available on the direct link above the login portal

The candidates will then be to enter the application number and password, as generated at the time of filling the application form.

Once they click the blue ‘Sign In’ button.

After the step above, the candidates need to click on the ‘View question paper’ option

Through the link, the candidates will be able to download their JEE Mains response sheet 2021.

Read | JEE Main 2021: 95% registered candidates appear in first phase exam, says Education minister

How to use the JEE Main Answer Key?

Open answer key of JEE Main 2021.

Match the question Id and then match the answer id in the answer key given in the response sheet.

If the id matches, it means that your answer is correct and you can add 4 marks. However, if the ids do not match, it means that your answer is wrong and you can deduct marks as per the marking scheme, which is minus 1 deducted if you got one MCQ answer wrong.

Read | JEE Main 2021 Day 3 exam analysis of afternoon shift: 'Math toughest, Physics easiest'