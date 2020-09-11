JEE Main Result 2020: What Is Normalisation Process And How To Calculate Percentile

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to declare the results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main on September 11 and students can check the results on official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main results would be determined through the process of normalisation since the exams were held on different days to maintain proper social distancing measures due to coronavirus pandemic.

The normalised scores are aimed at removing any kind of disadvantage faced by students who appeared for a paper which had comparatively tougher questions than others. To ensure fairness among aspirants, NTA has decided to opt for the normalisation process and students will be ranked on a percentile basis which will be calculated on a pre-determined formula.

The scores will be normalised across multi-session papers by converting it into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees. Percentile scoring indicates relative marks instead of absolute marks obtained by students in that particular exam. Toppers of each session will get 100 percentile and mark obtained in between the highest and lowest scores will also be converted to appropriate Percentiles.

“The Percentile Score indicates the percentage of candidates that have scored EQUAL TO OR BELOW (same or lower raw scores) that particular Percentile in that examination. Therefore, the topper (highest score) of each session gets the same Percentile of 100 which is desirable. The marks obtained in between the highest and lowest scores are also converted to appropriate Percentiles,” according to NTA website.

The Percentile Scores will be calculated up to 7 decimal places to avoid bunching effect and reduce ties. The Percentile score of a Candidate is calculated as follows:

(100 X Number of candidates appeared in the "Session" with raw score EQUAL TO OR LESS than the candidate) / Total number of the candidates appeared in the ‟Session‟

JEE Main was conducted across the country despite protests from students and opposition parties who cited the continued rise of coronavirus cases to make their case for postponement. Temperature checks of candidates were carried out before they entered the examination halls and hand sanitisers were also provided to them at many centres. JEE Main was scheduled between September 1 to September 6 and JEE Advanced will be conducted on September 27.

Steps to check JEE Main 2020 result

Visit the website jeemain.nic.in.

Click on the “JEE Main April/ September” link on JEE Main result date.

Enter application number and password

Click the “Submit” button for JEE 2020 result.

Check for any discrepancies and Download an e-copy

