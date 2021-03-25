JEE Main Result 2021 For March Exam Declared, 13 Candidates Score 100 Percentile

National Testing Agency on Wednesday announced the JEE Main March 2021 results on its official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in, Candidates who have appeared in the exam can download their NTA scorecard from the official website. Earlier in the monring, NTA had released the final answer key of JEE Main March exam after which the result was declared in the late evening of March 24.

A total of 13 candidates have scored a perfect 100 NTA score in the JEE Main exam. NTA had conducted the second cycle of JEE Mains from March 16 to 18. A total of 619638 (6.19 lakh) candidates had registered for the paper 1 (BE/ B.Tech) exam.

How to check JEE Main Results 2021

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads JEE Main March Paper 1 B.E/ B.Tech results

Login using your application number and date of birth

Your JEE Main Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

JEE Main March Toppers

This time, 13 students have scored 100 percentile to emerge as toppers. In the February session exam, there were six toppers. The names of the 13 toppers are:

Siddharth Kalra and Kavya Chopra from Delhi

Bannuru Rohit Kumar Reddy, Madur Adarsh Reddy and Josyula Venkata Aditya from Telangana

Bratin Mondal from West Bengal

Kumar Satyadarshi from Bihar

Mridul Agarwal and Zenith Malhotra from Rajasthan

Ashwin Abraham from Tamil Nadu

Atharva Abjhijit Tambat

Bakshi Gargi Makarand from Maharashtra

NTA Score Normalised

Candidates will get their NTA scores on their JEE Main scorecard. NTA score is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained. NTA scores are normalized scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees. The NTA Score of a Candidate has been calculated as follows:

100 X Number of candidates appeared in the ‘Session’ with raw score EQUAL TO OR LESS than the candidate divided by the total number of the candidates who appeared in the ‘Session’ The NTA Score of the Total is NOT an aggregate or average of the NTA Score of an individual subject.

(Image: PTI)

