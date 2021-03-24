JEE Main Result 2021 LIVE Updates: JEE Main March Results Declared, Direct Link Here

JEE Main March Result 2021 LIVE Updates: NTA has declared the JEE Main Result 2021 at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Check full details, direct link and the latest updates and steps to check result here
01:44 IST, March 25th 2021
JEE Main Results 2021: How to check result
- Visit the official website of NTA JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads JEE Main March Paper 1 B.E/ B.Tech results
- Chose any server - server 1 or 2
- Login using your application number and date of birth
- Your JEE Main Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen
- Download and take its printout.
01:39 IST, March 25th 2021
JEE Main Result 2021: All India Rank to be released after May exam
NTA has not released the All India Ranks of JEE candidates now. Candidates will get their AIR after all the four sessions of the exam are conducted. After Feb, March, April, and May Session of JEE(Main)-2021 Exam, the ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration the best of the four NTA Scores in accordance with the policy already made available on the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in.
01:39 IST, March 25th 2021
JEE Main result 2021: NTA score normalisation formular
NTA Scores are normalized scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the JEE Main March examination in one session. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of candidates. The NTA Score of a candidate has been calculated as follows:
100 X Number of candidates appeared in the ‘Session’ with raw score EQUAL TO OR LESS than the candidate
divided by
Total number of the candidates who appeared in the ‘Session’
01:32 IST, March 25th 2021
JEE Main Results 2021: 12 out of 13 toppers from general category
As per the NTA circular, 12 out of 13 candidates who scored perfect 100 percentile in JEE Mains March 2021 belong to general category. Only one - Kumar Satyadarshi of Bihar hailing from OBC category has scored 100 percentile and made his place in the topper list.
01:28 IST, March 25th 2021
JEE Main Result 2021: 13 candidates score 100 percentile
A total of 13 candidates have scored 100 percentile in the JEE Main March exam. In the first session of JEE Main exam that was held in February, six candidates scored 100 percentile. Check the list of JEE Main March toppers here:
- Siddharth Kalra and Kavya Chopra from Delhi
- Bannuru Rohit Kumar Reddy, Madur Adarsh Reddy and Josyula Venkata Aditya from Telangana
- Bratin Mondal from West Bengal
- Kumar Satyadarshi from Bihar
- Mridul Agarwal and Zenith Malhotra from Rajasthan
- Ashwin Abraham from Tamil Nadu
- Atharva Abjhijit Tambat
- Bakshi Gargi Makarand from Maharashtra
00:17 IST, March 25th 2021
JEE Main Result for March exam has been declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their NTA scores on the official website by logging in to the result portal. Here's direct link to check.
19:36 IST, March 24th 2021
JEE Main: See list of toppers among girls in February exam
- Komma Sharanya- Telanga -- 99.99 NTA score
- Adyasha Patra - West Bengal -
- Ancha Pranavi -Telangana
- Pal Aggarwal -- UP
- Namrata Jha - UP
- Pranita Vasudeva Rao - Maharashtra
- Anoushka Aggarwal -- Delhi NCT
- Anusha Kedawat - Rajasthan
- Jennisha Agrawal - Rajasthan
- Esha M Patel - Gujarat
19:29 IST, March 24th 2021
JEE Main: See list of top scorers of February session exam
- Ranjim Prabal Das- Delhi - 100 NTA score
- Ananth Krishna Kidambi - Gujarat - 100
- Siddhant Mukherjee - Maharashtra - 100
- Guramrit Singh -Chandigarh - 100
- Saket Jha - Rajasthan - 100
- Pravar Kataria- Delhi NCT - 100
- Challa Vishwanath - Telangana- 99.99
- Ameya Vikrama Singh - Telangana- 99.99
- Polu Lakshmi Sai Lokesh Reddy - Telangana -- 99.99
- Pothamsetty Chethan Manogna Sai - Andhra Pradesh - 99.99
19:27 IST, March 24th 2021
How to check JEE Main Result on mobile phone?
- Once the JEE Main Result 2021 is released, open google chrome on your mobile. You can also use any other browser.
- Type JEE Main official website and this link shall appear in front of you, jeemain.nta.nic.in
- A new page will open, where the candidate shall find JEE Main Result 2021 link, activated.
- Enter your login credentials and hit the submit button.
- Check your result and download the page.
- Candidates will also be able to download the individual rank cards using their login details.
19:22 IST, March 24th 2021
JEE Main Result 2021: How to calculate percentile
To calculate the percentile score, you will need these:
The total number of candidates who appeared in that particular session of JEE Main exam
The raw score of a candidate in that session of the exam.
Formula to calculate percentile:
100 × (Number of candidates who appeared in that session with the raw score equal to or less than the candidate ÷ Total number of students appeared for the examination in the same session)
Click here to know about the formula in detail
