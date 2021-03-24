JEE Main Result 2021 LIVE Updates: JEE Main March Results Declared, Direct Link Here

NTA Scores are normalized scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the JEE Main March examination in one session. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of candidates. The NTA Score of a candidate has been calculated as follows:

100 X Number of candidates appeared in the ‘Session’ with raw score EQUAL TO OR LESS than the candidate

divided by

Total number of the candidates who appeared in the ‘Session’