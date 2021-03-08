JEE Main Result 2021 For February Session Declared, Here's How To Check NTA Scores

JEE Main Result 2021 Declared: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the JEE Main 2021 February results on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared in the February session of the IIT- entrance exam can check their NTA scores online. Candidates will have to visit the official website and log in using their credentials like application number or roll number and password and date of birth to download their JEE Main 2021 Scorecard.

JEE Main Result 2021: Steps to download Scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the JEE Main Feb Result link

Step 3: A login page will open on the screen

Step 4: Key in your application number or roll number and date of birth to log in

Your JEE Main Result 2021 and NTA scores will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take its printout

This time, NTA is not going to announce the All India Rank of JEE candidates who appeared in the February session of the exam. Candidates will only be able to check their NTA scores. The JEE All- India Rank will be published only after completion of the fourth and final session of JEE Main exam in May. The final result will be declared by July. Candidates who attempt in more than one session of exam will be evaluated based on their best of all performances.

JEE Main final answer key has also been released on the official website. NTA had conducted JEE Main February session of the exam from February 23 to 26, 2021. The exam was held in computer-based test mode. According to the official data, approximately, 6.6 lakh candidates had registered for the JEE Main in February and 95% of them appeared in the exam.

NTA will conduct the JEE Main March session of the exam on March 15, 16, 17, and 18, 2021. Candidates who could not appear in or clear the February session of the exam or those who are not satisfied with their scores of this session of JEE Main can opt to appear for the next session. This year, NTA is conducting the JEE Main four times, for the convenience of candidates.

