JEE Main Result 2021: How To Check JEE Mains February Results On Mobile Phone In 5 Steps

JEE Main Result 2021: Over six lakh candidates are eagerly waiting for their JEE Main Result 2021 for the February session of the exam. The result is expected to be declared on Sunday, March 7. National Testing Agency (NTA), the organizing body of JEE Main exams, will release the results at nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates who do not have access to a computer or those who cannot go to cyber cafes can check their JEE Main Results on their smartphones. They will have to follow the simple steps given below to check their scores on mobile phones with an active internet connection.
NTA conducted the JEE Main first cycle of exam from February 23 to 26, 2021 in a computer-based test mode. Around 6.6 lakh candidates had registered for the exam. 95% of them appeared in the exam. According to the official website of NTA, the JEE Main result will be declared by March 7. However, the result declaration time is not yet announced. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for updates.
JEE Main final answer key will also be released ahead of the results. The provisional answer key was released on March 1. Candidates raised objections against the keys till March 3.
