Students Call For Postponing NEET, JEE Exams Amid COVID, #PostponeJEE_NEETinCovid Trends

The aspirants of two key examinations in India, Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) are calling for their postponing amid the coronavirus outbreak. Thousands of internet users and JEE or NEET aspirants are taking on Twitter under the hashtag #PostponeJEE_NEETinCovid and citing the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases to scrap the examinations that are scheduled to be held in September. Already postponed once, the students are seeking a further delay in the exams and listing reasons from mental stress and health safety, so much so, that the hashtag started trending on Twitter.

The JEE Main examinations have been decided to take place from September 1, 2020, to September 6, 2020, while JEE Advanced will be conducted on September 27. Earlier, these examinations were set to take place in July but the dates were shifted due to the situation of COVID-19 in the country. NEET 2020 would be conducted on September 13, 2020, and the National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared that admit cards would be released on August 28 or August 29. Meanwhile, the coronavirus infections in the country have surpassed 1.4 million with 33,408 deaths as per Johns Hopkins University tally.

Read - RPSC Admit Card 2020: How To Download Your Admit Card? All Details Here

Read - DTU Admission 2020 UG Counselling Dates: JAC To Start After JEE Main 2020 Exams

#PostponeJEE_NEETinCovid posts on Twitter

#PostponeJEE_NEETinCovid



MASS TWEET TO POSTPONE JEE NEET

28th July

4-6 pm



SUPPORT THESE STUDENTS pic.twitter.com/jMDsoVdMRw — Adv Anubha Shrivastava Sahai (@anubha1812) July 28, 2020

We are at 26 guys..!! COMMMON GUYSS LET'S HIT AT TOPP..!!.#PostponeJEE_NEETinCovid ..& retweet everyone's tweet. !! Reunite &tweet..!! pic.twitter.com/2UypgrZ1Wk — Satyam (@Satyam15316427) July 28, 2020

Does Govt Is Ready To Tackel If Such Situation Arise?

Only SOP Is Not Enough.

Do You Have Plan B If Such Happen? #PostponeJEE_NEETinCovid#PostponeJEE_NEETinCovid pic.twitter.com/9YsSFMFvOp — Rahul (@rahul20003005) July 28, 2020

Yes ...we can do it...we are trending now..show them our power..show them what future generation can Do...we live in a democratic country not in a dictator ship rule #PostponeJEE_NEETinCovid #postponekcet2020 pic.twitter.com/xqNGR7wdqD — Rohit Pathak (@AsikularHindu) July 28, 2020

#PostponeJEE_NEETinCovid

There's no one who is going to say ur government has failed.

If u postpone these exms for a longer period

Plz,consider the mental turmoil we are facing everyday

And kindly look into the matter of postponing our exams soon. pic.twitter.com/rsyyvwwQlr — Volvox (@Volvox66016379) July 28, 2020

RIP social distancing.. Image from Kerala.. In an exam center.. #PostponeJEE_NEETinCovid pic.twitter.com/PGhoh2K7lF — DEV (@_i_am_Dev) July 28, 2020

#PostponeJEE_NEETinCovid



NHI ROK PAOGE....😂😂

HOKE RAHEGA EXAM — bruhh (@s06234178) July 28, 2020

#PostponeJEE_NEETinCovid

#studentsLIFE @HRDMinistry

Students reaction after knowing that exams r not postponed .....😢

They r still planning to conduct exams .....😷 pic.twitter.com/DiXCV1JWtf — ITS SIMPLE (@ItsSimplePri) July 28, 2020

Read - Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: MSBSHE 10th Result To Be Out On July 29 At 1 Pm

Read - RBSE 10th Result 2020 Topper List: Rajasthan Board Decides Not To Declare Merit List