Students Call For Postponing NEET, JEE Exams Amid COVID, #PostponeJEE_NEETinCovid Trends

The aspirants of two key examinations in India, Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) are calling for their postponing amid the coronavirus outbreak. Thousands of internet users and JEE or NEET aspirants are taking on Twitter under the hashtag #PostponeJEE_NEETinCovid and citing the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases to scrap the examinations that are scheduled to be held in September. Already postponed once, the students are seeking a further delay in the exams and listing reasons from mental stress and health safety, so much so, that the hashtag started trending on Twitter.
The JEE Main examinations have been decided to take place from September 1, 2020, to September 6, 2020, while JEE Advanced will be conducted on September 27. Earlier, these examinations were set to take place in July but the dates were shifted due to the situation of COVID-19 in the country. NEET 2020 would be conducted on September 13, 2020, and the National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared that admit cards would be released on August 28 or August 29. Meanwhile, the coronavirus infections in the country have surpassed 1.4 million with 33,408 deaths as per Johns Hopkins University tally.
Read - RPSC Admit Card 2020: How To Download Your Admit Card? All Details Here
Read - DTU Admission 2020 UG Counselling Dates: JAC To Start After JEE Main 2020 Exams
#PostponeJEE_NEETinCovid— The Poetic Nightingale✨ (@nigh_ting_ale) July 28, 2020
50k+ COVID cases approaching per day.
.
Le aspirants👇 pic.twitter.com/pnDPo8qg30
#PostponeJEE_NEETinCovid— Adv Anubha Shrivastava Sahai (@anubha1812) July 28, 2020
MASS TWEET TO POSTPONE JEE NEET
28th July
4-6 pm
SUPPORT THESE STUDENTS pic.twitter.com/jMDsoVdMRw
We are at 26 guys..!! COMMMON GUYSS LET'S HIT AT TOPP..!!.#PostponeJEE_NEETinCovid ..& retweet everyone's tweet. !! Reunite &tweet..!! pic.twitter.com/2UypgrZ1Wk— Satyam (@Satyam15316427) July 28, 2020
Does Govt Is Ready To Tackel If Such Situation Arise?— Rahul (@rahul20003005) July 28, 2020
Only SOP Is Not Enough.
Do You Have Plan B If Such Happen? #PostponeJEE_NEETinCovid#PostponeJEE_NEETinCovid pic.twitter.com/9YsSFMFvOp
#PostponeJEE_NEETinCovid @HRDMinistry— kajal singh (@kajalsingh360) July 28, 2020
@DrRPNishank
@nsui
@nidhiindiatv
@Neerajkundan
keep it up guys after 1 hrs we trend with no.1 pic.twitter.com/Pf7MRUCvS4
Yes ...we can do it...we are trending now..show them our power..show them what future generation can Do...we live in a democratic country not in a dictator ship rule #PostponeJEE_NEETinCovid #postponekcet2020 pic.twitter.com/xqNGR7wdqD— Rohit Pathak (@AsikularHindu) July 28, 2020
#PostponeJEE_NEETinCovid— Volvox (@Volvox66016379) July 28, 2020
There's no one who is going to say ur government has failed.
If u postpone these exms for a longer period
Plz,consider the mental turmoil we are facing everyday
And kindly look into the matter of postponing our exams soon. pic.twitter.com/rsyyvwwQlr
RIP social distancing.. Image from Kerala.. In an exam center.. #PostponeJEE_NEETinCovid pic.twitter.com/PGhoh2K7lF— DEV (@_i_am_Dev) July 28, 2020
#PostponeJEE_NEETinCovid— bruhh (@s06234178) July 28, 2020
NHI ROK PAOGE....😂😂
HOKE RAHEGA EXAM
#PostponeJEE_NEETinCovid— ITS SIMPLE (@ItsSimplePri) July 28, 2020
#studentsLIFE @HRDMinistry
Students reaction after knowing that exams r not postponed .....😢
They r still planning to conduct exams .....😷 pic.twitter.com/DiXCV1JWtf
Read - Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: MSBSHE 10th Result To Be Out On July 29 At 1 Pm
Read - RBSE 10th Result 2020 Topper List: Rajasthan Board Decides Not To Declare Merit List