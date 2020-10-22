JKSSB Accounts Assistant Admit Card Released, Here Is How To Download From Jkssb.nic.in

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board released the JKSSB accounts assistant admit card 2020 today. The JKSSB admit card 2020 was released on the official website of the board on October 22, 2020. Candidates who had applied for the recruitment examination can now visit the official website of the board at jkssb.nic.in and download the JKSSB accounts assistant admit card 2020. For all the people who are curious to know about the JKSSB accounts assistant admit card 2020, here are all the details:

JKSSB accounts assistant admit card 2020

According to an official notice on the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board website, JKSSB accounts assistant admit card 2020 for the OMR Based Objective Type Written Examination in place for the recruitment of Accounts Assistant (Panchayat) in Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj has been made available today on October 22, 2020, from 6 PM. The OMR based JKSSB accounts assistant exam date 2020 is November 11, 2020. The exam will be held from 12 PM to 2 PM. The candidate can download their JKSSB accounts assistant admit card 2020 by using their application number and date of birth. If a candidate does not find their JKSSB accounts assistant admit card 2020, they should write a self-explanatory mail and send it to ssbjkgrievance@gmail.com.

Evidence in support of the claim should also be sent in the mail. The last date to send such mails is November 4, 2020. Claims regarding the JKSSB accounts assistant admit card 2020 will be accepted only through mail and no other mode. Those candidates who will qualify in the examination will be appointed for the various District Cadre Posts of Accounts Assistant (Panchayat) in Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj. Here is a look at how to do JKSSB accounts assistant admit card 2020 download from the website.

How to do JKSSB accounts assistant admit card 2020 download

Go to the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board at jkssb.nic.in.

On the homepage, go to the left section and click on a link which reads as, “Hall Ticket/Admit Card for OMR Based Written Test for the posts of Accounts Assistant (Panchayat), Advertisement Notification No 02 of 2020”

You will be redirected to a new page.

Enter the correct credentials asked and click on login.

Your JKSSB admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the JKSSB accounts assistant admit card 2020 and take a printout of it for future use.

Direct link for JKSSB accounts assistant admit card 2020 download HERE

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board at jkssb.nic.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the exam and JKSSB accounts assistant exam date 2020.