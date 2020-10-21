MAH MCA CET Admit Card 2020 Released For Candidates, Here Is How To Download

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Examination Cell released the MAH MCA CET admit card 2020. The MAH MCA CET admit card 2020 has been released on the official website of the entrance examination. Those candidates who had registered themselves in the Maharashtra Common Entrance Examination can now go to the official website cetcell.mahacet.org and do the MAH MCA CET admit card download. The MAH MCA CET admit card 2020 is made available for download today on October 21, 2020. For all the people who are curious to know about the MAH MCA CET admit card 2020, here is everything you need to know about it.

MAH MCA CET admit card 2020

According to the official website, the MAH MCA CET admit card 2020 can be downloaded till October 27, 2020. To download the MCA CET exam 2020, one needs to have their MAH MCA CET 2020 login credentials, i.e. registration number or roll number and password or date of birth. On the date of MCA CET exam 2020, it is mandatory for a candidate to carry MAH MCA CET admit card 2020 for the purpose of verification. If a candidate fails to do so, he/she won’t be allowed to appear in the MCA CET exam 2020. The MCA CET exam 2020 is scheduled to take place on October 28, 2020. Candidate can follow the steps mentioned below to do the MAH MCA CET admit card download. Here is a look at how to do the MAH MCA CET admit card download.

How to do MCA CET admit card download?

Go to the official website of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Examination Cell at cetcell.mahacet.org.

On the homepage look for the link which reads as, “MAH-M.HMCT-CET 2020: Click Here to Download Hall_Ticket” and click on it

You will be redirected to a new page.

On the webpage, go to the right side and enter the credentials mentioned.

Enter the credentials like registration number, roll number, date of birth, password. Cross-check all the credentials mentioned and click on login.

Your MAH MCA CET admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the MAH MCA CET admit card 2020 and take a printout of it for future use.

Direct link for MAH MCA CET admit card 2020 download HERE

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the MAH MCA CET 2020 at cetcell.mahacet.org to know about all the latest updates and news related to the MAH MCA CET admit card 2020.

Image Credits: Shutterstock