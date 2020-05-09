MUHS Exam Time Table: Check The Dates For MUHS Examinations

The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) recently shared a notice that informed candidates about the new dates for the MUHS Exam. This notice was shared just a day ago, on May 08, 2020, and it revealed that all MUHS exams will be held after June 15, 2020. Today, on May 09, 2020, the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences has finally shared the exam timetables for PG Medical courses (MD/MS/Diploma/M.Sc Courses) and All other remaining UG / PG Courses.

MUHS Exam time table for 2020

The timetable for 2020's upcoming examinations has finally been shared online. Candidates can know the date and time for each exam via the timetable provided on the official website. Students have to register for the exam on or before the last date, or else they will be ineligible for the examination. Moreover, when appearing for the exam, students will also have to show their valid hall ticket. Below is how you can view the timetable for the upcoming MUHS Exam.

First, go to the official MUHS website, www.muhs.edu.in.

You then to find the theory/practical Exam Time Table on the Maharashtra University of Health Science home page. The link will be available on the Exam Quick Links section.

Once you click the appropriate link, the Theory/Practical Exam Timetable page will open. On this page, you can find all the details you need.

The timetable provides the date, day, and time of examination next to the course name. The Subject name and specific University Subject code are also provided within the timetable.

If you are unable to find the specific timetables, here is a direct link to PG Medical (MD/MS/Diploma/M.Sc Courses) Phase- II Exam Summer 2020, and here is the link to the Time Table of PG Medical (Phase – II) Summer – 2020 University Theory Examinations.

MUHS has also restarted lectures for students. These lectures are conducted on the Zoom app. As the Zoom app has a limit to the total number of callers, other students can access the study material on MUHS' official Youtube page.

