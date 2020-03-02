RPCAU Recruitment 2020 Admit Card Released For The Post Of Skilled Supporting Staff

Dr Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University RPCAU recruitment has invited applications for the Post of Skilled Supporting Staff. There are a total of 100 vacancies for this job. The admit card has been released on the official website of RPCAU recruitment on February 17at 5 pm this year. The exam is scheduled to be held between February 29, 2020, to March 05, 2020. The admit card will have all the details regarding the exam date, exam time, exam venue etc.

RPCAU Recruitment 2020 details

Advertisement number 03/2019 Total Vacancy 100 Minimum monthly pay scale ₹ level as per 7th CPC Process of selection Written exam

Eligibility criteria for the post Skilled Supporting Staff

Qualifications required

The candidates are required to have matriculation or equivalent exam from a recognized board

The candidates need to know how to ride a bicycle.

The candidate is required to be physically fit.

Physical endurance required

The candidate should be able to walk for 5 km in 30 minutes

The candidate should be able to work on the preparation of a research plot 5 x 5m in one hour

How to download the admit card for RPCAU recruitment 2020

The candidates will have to follow these simple steps to download their admit card.

Check the official website of Dr Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University.

The candidates will have to enter the registration number provided to them and the password to log in.

Click on the Login button

Your RPCAU admit card will be displayed on the screen

Go through the details of your RPCAU Recruitment Admit Card

Download your RPCAU Admit Card

Take a screenshot of the print out of your admit card for future use.

