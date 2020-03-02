CET Admit Card: MAH CET (MBA CET) Admit Card 2020- Check How To Download

On March 2, 2020, MAH CET admit card for the year 2020 has been released on the official website of Maharastra CET. Admit Card download process has already begun. The admit card will have information regarding all the important details like the date of the exam, exam timing, exam venue etc. The MAH CET Admit card was earlier supposed to release on March 1 but the process got delayed by a day. The candidates must have received an e-mail regarding the MAH CET Admit Card 2020.
Also Read: KSP 2020 PSI Recruitment - Exam Date For Police Sub Inspector (Men And Women)
Also Read: OPSC 2020 Recruitment : Exam Date For The Post Of Assistant Fisheries Officer Announced
|Admit Card download date
|March 02, 2020
|MAH MBA - MMS CET 2020 examination dates
|March 14 and March 15, 2020
|MAH CET 2020 Result declaration
|March 31, 2020
Details mentioned on the MAH CET Admit Card. The candidate needs to check whether all the details mentioned on his / her admit card are correct. The admit card should have the details mentioned below.
The admit card can only be issued in online mode. The candidates will have to follow these simple steps to download their MAH CET Admit Card from the official website. Follow the steps given below.
Also Read: SBI Clerk Cut Off 2020: Know Expected Cut-off Marks And Previous Year's Cut-off
Also Read: DRDO MTS Admit Card 2020 To Release Soon; How To Download The Admit Card