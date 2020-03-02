The Debate
CET Admit Card: MAH CET (MBA CET) Admit Card 2020- Check How To Download

Education

The official website of Maharastra CET exam has released the admit card for the exam. Here are the details about the CET admit card. Read more.

Written By Kashmira Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
cet admit card

On March 2, 2020, MAH CET admit card for the year 2020 has been released on the official website of Maharastra CET. Admit Card download process has already begun. The admit card will have information regarding all the important details like the date of the exam, exam timing, exam venue etc. The MAH CET Admit card was earlier supposed to release on March 1 but the process got delayed by a day. The candidates must have received an e-mail regarding the MAH CET Admit Card 2020. 

MAH CET Admit card related details and important date

Admit Card download date March 02, 2020
MAH MBA - MMS CET 2020 examination dates March 14 and March 15, 2020
MAH CET 2020 Result declaration March 31, 2020

Details mentioned on the MAH CET Admit Card. The candidate needs to check whether all the details mentioned on his / her admit card are correct. The admit card should have the details mentioned below.

  • The name of the candidate
  • The roll number or the application number of the candidate
  • Candidates contact details
  • Candidates signature and image
  • Exam date and slot
  • The reporting timing 
  • The examination centre and the venue

How to download the MAH CET Admit Card for the year 2020

The admit card can only be issued in online mode. The candidates will have to follow these simple steps to download their MAH CET Admit Card from the official website. Follow the steps given below.

  • The candidate will have to visit the official website of MAH CET 
  • On the official website, the candidate will have to look for MAH-MBA / MMS CET-2020
  • A new page will load, the candidate will then have to look for the Date for downloading the hall ticket and next to this will be the option 'click here for downloading hall ticket'
  • The candidate is then supposed to enter the registration number and password provided 
  • The admit card will then be displayed on the screen
  • The candidate will have to take a screenshot or a print of the admit card for future use.

