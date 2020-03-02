CET Admit Card: MAH CET (MBA CET) Admit Card 2020- Check How To Download

On March 2, 2020, MAH CET admit card for the year 2020 has been released on the official website of Maharastra CET. Admit Card download process has already begun. The admit card will have information regarding all the important details like the date of the exam, exam timing, exam venue etc. The MAH CET Admit card was earlier supposed to release on March 1 but the process got delayed by a day. The candidates must have received an e-mail regarding the MAH CET Admit Card 2020.

MAH CET Admit card related details and important date

Admit Card download date March 02, 2020 MAH MBA - MMS CET 2020 examination dates March 14 and March 15, 2020 MAH CET 2020 Result declaration March 31, 2020

Details mentioned on the MAH CET Admit Card. The candidate needs to check whether all the details mentioned on his / her admit card are correct. The admit card should have the details mentioned below.

The name of the candidate

The roll number or the application number of the candidate

Candidates contact details

Candidates signature and image

Exam date and slot

The reporting timing

The examination centre and the venue

How to download the MAH CET Admit Card for the year 2020

The admit card can only be issued in online mode. The candidates will have to follow these simple steps to download their MAH CET Admit Card from the official website. Follow the steps given below.

The candidate will have to visit the official website of MAH CET

On the official website, the candidate will have to look for MAH-MBA / MMS CET-2020

A new page will load, the candidate will then have to look for the Date for downloading the hall ticket and next to this will be the option 'click here for downloading hall ticket'

The candidate is then supposed to enter the registration number and password provided

The admit card will then be displayed on the screen

The candidate will have to take a screenshot or a print of the admit card for future use.

