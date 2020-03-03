MPSC Result 2020 For Police Sub-Inspector Declared On The Official Website

Maharashtra Public Service Commission MPSC results have been declared. The Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted, Group-B examination which was held in 2019 for the post of Police Sub Inspector has been declared on the official website. The MPSC exam invites thousands of applications every year. All those candidates who have appeared for the MPSC Police Sub Inspector Mains exam will be able to check their exam results which are available on the official website of MPSC.

Also Read: CET Admit Card: MAH CET (MBA CET) Admit Card 2020- Check How To Download

Also Read: UOK Admit Card 2020 And Time Table For BA, BSC, Bcom; Here's How To Download It

Maharastra Public Service Commission MPSC for Maharastra Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted, Group B Main examination 2019 on August 04 in the year 2019. The candidates have been selected on how they have performed in the main examinations. Previously Maharashtra Public Service Commission MPSC had released the notification regarding the Police Sub Inspector posts under the Non-Gazetted, Group B against the advertisement number 8/2019.

The candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check their MPSC results which are available on the official website. Check the official link MPSC Result for Sub Inspector. Maharashtra Public Service Commission.

How to check the results?

The candidates will have to follow simple steps given below to check their MPSC exam which was held on Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted, Group-B.

The candidates will have to visit the official website of Maharashtra Public Service Commission.

The candidates will then have to look for the recent news or announcements section which is available on the home page.

The candidate will then have to click on the link of Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted, Group-B Main examination 2019 Police Sub Inspector Result which will be flashing on the home page.

After that, a PDF file of the results will open on a new page.

The candidate can take a screenshot or a print out of the results for future reference.

Also Read: KPSC Recruitment 2020- Shortlisted Candidates For The Post Of Wild Life Assistant Grade II

Also Read: RPCAU Recruitment 2020 Admit Card Released For The Post Of Skilled Supporting Staff