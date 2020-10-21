JoSAA Counselling 2020: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Declared Now

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the second allotment list for counselling results on its official website as of today. All the candidates who registered for JoSAA counselling can now head to the authority’s official website and check the JoSAA allotment results on josaa.nic.in. Candidates can complete the online reporting, fee payment, and documents uploading process in response to the 2nd allotment list before October 23rd till 5 pm. However, the deadline for responding to queries is till October 24th till 5 pm where the withdrawal of seats should also be done within that time period. Read on to know more details about JoSAA second allotment result.

How to check JoSAA Round 2 seat allotment?

A candidate must first visit the official website at josaa.nic.in

On the website’s homepage, the candidate will be able to find an activated link that reads, ‘view seat allotment result of round-2’.

The students must then enter their admit card number and other login credentials to access the JoSAA counselling result for Round 2.

Once the student clicks on submit, JoSAA second allotment list 2020 will be uploaded on the screen

The candidate is advised to download it and also take out a print for future reference.

JoSAA counselling seat allotment process

The JoSAA 2020 is set up by the MHRD to regulate the joint seat allocation to 110 institutes of the country, which includes the 23 IITs, 31 NITs as well as other prestigious colleges as well. Earlier the 1st allotment result was released on October 17, 2020, while the online reporting was done until October 19th. According to the official statement issued by JoSAA on their website, there will be six rounds of seat allotment conducted in 2020. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority or JoSAA is currently conducting the counselling procedure for students aiming to attain admissions in engineering colleges. JoSAA counselling is based on the performance of the candidate in JEE Main 2020 as well as JEE Advanced 2020. In 2019, there were seven rounds but the rounds were reduced this year.

