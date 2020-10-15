UPSEE Counselling 2020: Here Are Seat Allotment, Choice Locking & Registration Details

The UPSEE result 2020 has finally been announced. The Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE 2020) result was released on October 15 on upsee.nic.in. All the candidates who appeared in the entrance examination can now check the results. In addition to this, the successful candidates can now enrol for the counselling process which will begin from October 19. Read on to know more details about UPSEE Counselling 2020.

Read | UPSEE Result 2020 announced at upsee.nic.in; check full toppers list

UPSEE Counselling 2020

A report on the UPSEE 2020 website has revealed that the counselling will be conducted in three rounds, all of which will be in the online mode. Only qualified candidates can register for UPSEE counselling 2020. All the aspirants will have to first register online. Following the completion of the registration process the Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow (AKTU) will release a merit list with the UPSEE scores.

All the students must take a note of the fact that the online window for choice locking will be activated from October 20. Candidates can choose and select their seats online till October 26. Round 2 for seat allotments will begin from October 30 and round three from November 9.

Read | UPSEE Result 2020 to be announced today on October 15 by AKTU at upsee.nic.in

Here are all the UPSEE counselling dates

Round 1

Registration, document uploading and fee payment: October 19 to 22

Document verification: October 20

Online choice locking: October 20 to 26

Seat allotment: October 26

Payment and Seat confirmation: October 26 to 29

Round 2

Registration and payment of a fee (new candidates): October 30 to November 2

Document verification: October 30

Online choice locking: October 30 to November 5

Seat allotment: November 5

Payment and Seat confirmation: November 5 to 8

Read | UPSEE 2020: UPSEE answer key released at ‘upsee.nic.in’; know steps to download

Round 3

Registration and payment of a fee (new candidates): November 9 to 11

Document verification: November 9 to 12

Online choice locking: November 9 to 13

Seat allotment: November 13

Payment and seat confirmation: November 13

Read | UPSEE admit card 2020 released, download admit card now from 'upsee.nic.in'

Here is what you need to know UPSEE

According to UPSEE’s official website, the UPSEE entrance examination is conducted by Abdul Kalam Technical University, formerly known as UPTU. This state level undergraduate engineering entrance exam is held to conduct admissions for 1.50 lakh seats across 4,000 government colleges in Uttar Pradesh. Here is a list of colleges that accept the UPSEE scores for admission.

Integral University, Lucknow

Harcourt Butler Technical University, Kanpur

Ajay Kumar Garg Engineering College, Ghaziabad

Institute of Engineering and Technology, Lucknow

GL Bajaj Institute of Technology and Management, Greater Noida

Sharda University, Greater Noida

ABES Engineering College, Ghaziabad

Image Source: Shutterstock