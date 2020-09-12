JEE Main 2020 Results Declared: HRD Minister Praises Spirit Of 'cooperative Federalism'

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday, September 11, has announced the results for JEE Main on their official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. 24 students have scored 100 percentile in the JEE Main examination, according to NTA. Reacting to the JEE Main results, HRD Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Friday applauded the spirit of cooperative federalism under the leadership PM Modi. The Union Minister further lauded the efforts of the Centre government to conduct the prestigious exam by following all mandatory COVID precautions for the students' safety and declaring the results in a few days.

'Despite odds, we prove ourselves'

Taking to twitter the HRD minister said that 'this is testimony to the spirit of cooperative federalism and young Aatmanirbhar Bharat under Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi Ji's leadership. Despite odds, we prove ourselves". He also congratulated all the toppers of the JEE Mains and expressed gratitude to everyone involved in the JEE exam."

"I congratulate the toppers of JEE(Mains). I also thank everyone involved in the #JEE exam and for declaring results in 4 days", he wrote in another tweet.

This is testimony to the spirit of cooperative federalism and young #AatmaNirbharBharat under Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi Ji's leadership.

Despite odds, we prove ourselves

I congratulate the toppers of JEE(Mains). I also thank everyone involved in the #JEE exam and for declaring results in 4 days.

The candidates who appeared for the JEE Main 2020 exams can visit the above-mentioned website and check their results. In case the website is down due to heavy traffic, students may wait for a while and later revisit the website to check their results.

Steps to check JEE Main 2020 result

Visit the website jeemain.nic.in. Click on the “JEE Main April/ September” link on JEE Main result date. Enter application number and password Click the “Submit” button for JEE 2020 result. Check for any discrepancies and Download an e-copy

In order to check JEE Main 2020 results on phone:

Open google chrome or any browser on your smartphone Go to the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on ‘JEE Main April/ September’ Result 2020 A new page will open, here enter your login credentials Your JEE Main Scorecard will appear on your mobile screen

JEE Main was conducted across the country despite protests from students and opposition parties who cited the continued rise of coronavirus cases to make their case for postponement. Over 8 lakh students had appeared in the JEE Main 2020 examination amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Temperature checks of candidates were carried out before they entered the examination halls and hand sanitisers were also provided to them at many centres. JEE Main was scheduled between September 1 to September 6 and JEE Advanced will be conducted on September 27.

