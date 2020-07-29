Karnataka Class 10th SSLC Result 2020 To Be Out In Few Days; See Latest KSEEB Updates

Karnataka SSLC result 2020 dates are expected to be announced soon. KSEEB 10th Result 2020 was conducted from June 25th to July 4th. Reportedly, over 8.40 lakh students had appeared for the Karanataka 10th exams in June and July. Karnataka government had recently released the PUC which refers to Higher Secondary exams results for the first year and second year. Students are urged to keep a tab on the official website for any new announcements regarding Karnataka SSLC result 2020. The site for the same is karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in, however, check the list below to refer to the alternate website for Karnataka 10th results if the main site is down.

ALSO READ| RBSE 10th Result 2020 Declared! 80.63% Pass Exams; See Results At Rajresults.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC 10th result Updates

Reportedly, the Primary and Secondary Education Minister of Karnataka, S Suresh Kumar, had also announced that the Karnataka SSLC results will be out by the first week of August. However, there is no official statement out on the confirmed date for Karnataka 10th result announcement. The evaluation of the papers is still under final stages and students can expect it soon. An official announcement on the date is yet to be made.

ALSO READ| SSLC Result 2020: Karnataka Class 10th Result Likely To Be Out In The Next Few Days

Image courtesy: KSEEB website

ALSO READ| MBOSE SSLC Result 2020 Topper: MBOSE SSLC 2020 Toppers List; Chetna Bose Leads With 94.66%

How to check Karnataka SSLC result 2020 once announced

While the other southern states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu had cancelled their pending board exams, Kerala had successfully conducted the exam from May 26 to May 31st this year. Karnataka was the second state to be conducting their 10th board exams aka SSLC exams amidst the coronavirus pandemic with strict measures. One can check the official notification on the KSEEB website when results are announced.

Visit the official website at karresults.nic.in

Find the link stating "SSLC Results 2020"

Type in your exam roll number and other details asked on the page. Keep your KSEEB 10th admit card or hall ticket handy to add the details on the website according to that.

The SSLC Result 2020 scorecard will be displayed on the screen, save it for future reference.

You can also take a printout of the same.

Take note of these alternative website links to check for if the main site gets hanged or does not work.

www.kseeb.kar.nic.in

www.karresults.nic.in

www.pue.kar.nic.in

www.kar.nic.in

Examresults.net

Sakshi Education Karnataka

results.cgg.gov.in

results.nic.in

result.dkpucpa.com

Suvidya Result – bspucpa.com

Indiaresults

Jagranjosh

Manabadi

ALSO READ| Tamil Nadu SSLC Results 2020: Class 10th Results To Be Out Soon, Check Details Here