Tamil Nadu SSLC Results 2020: Class 10th Results To Be Out Soon, Check Details Here

The Tamil Nadu Board is expected to declare the final class 10 public exam result 2020 soon. According to media reports, the Tamil Nadu board is expected to declare the SSLC exam result 2020 by July 31. Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) will update the TN SSLC result 2020 link on its official websites. The students can check their results on these websites dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in once they are officially declared.

This year over 9 lakh students appeared for the Tamil Nadu Class 10 exam, which was scheduled between March 27 to April 13. In order to calculate the scores of students, the Tamil Nadu board will consider their performance in assessment exams and attendance this year. As per the marking scheme, 80 percent weightage will be given to marks obtained in quarterly and half-yearly examinations, and the remaining 20 percentage weightage will be given to attendance.

Steps to check Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 results 2020 online:

Step 1. Students need to visit the official website tnresults.nic.in

Step 2. Students will then require to click on the link of 'SSLC Exam March 2020 Results'

Step 3. Students need to enter the registration number and date-of-birth

Step 4. The result will appear on the screen. Check for any discrepancy

Step 5. Save the result and download it

Step 6. Take a print copy of the result and secure it for future

The Students can also access the Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2020 by using the app. To know the scores using the app the students will need to download the TN SSLC Result app on their smartphone. Then visit the Results link in the app and enter credentials like registration number and Date of Birth and submit details. The class 10th SSLC Results will then appear on the screen.

