Karnataka II PUC Revaluation Result 2020 Declared; Here's How To Check And Direct Links

The Karnataka Department of Pre University Education (PUE), on August 29, released the second PUC Revaluation Result 2020 on the official website. The students who had appeared for March exams can check their final revaluation results on pue.kar.nic.in. The candidates who applied for the SSLC revolution process from August 14 at kseeb.kar.nic.in, on the other hand, can find their results in the first week of September.

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) on July 14 declared the result of second pre-university (PUC) exams 2020. As per reports, this year, nearly six lakh students registered for the Karnataka II PUC examinations, out of which a total of 69.2 per cent of the students passed the examination.

READ: NEET-JEE Exams: ABVP Urges State Govts To Arrange Transportation Facilities For Students

The KSEEB conducted the SSLC Examination after the COVID-19 lockdown was lifted partially in the state, after which they declared the results. After announcing the main exam result, the candidates who wised to apply for revaluation were given a chance to do so. The process of receiving the application for the process of revaluation had begun on August 11. The scanned applications of the SSLC exam had to be sent to the authority. The application process closed on August 27.

READ: NEET-JEE Exams: Odisha Govt To Provide Free Transportation, Accommodation To Students

How to check Karnataka II PUC Revaluation Result 2020

Visit the official website of Karnataka PUC result, i.e. pue.kar.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Revaluation Results March 2020’

Three separate links will appear on the screen

Click on the link of requirement and download PDF

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out for future reference

READ: NHPC Recruitment 2020: Applications For 86 Posts Of Engineer And Officers Open Tomorrow

Direct links to Revaluation Results March 2020

(Image: Rep/PTI)

READ: NEET-JEE Row: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Tears Apart Centre's 'admit Card' Argument