UPPSC Result 2018: PCS Result 2018 Announced, Women Secure Top 3 Positions, See Merit List

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission recently declared the UPPSC PCS result 2018. The result for Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (General/Special Recruitment) Exam-2018, which is also known as PCS-2018 was released today on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. The candidates can now go to the official website and check their UPPSC result 2018. Here is everything you need to know about the UPPSC result 2018.

UPPSC result 2018

In the recently declared UPPSC result 2018, 976 candidates have been declared as successful. The UPPSC PCS exam was conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission for a total of 988 posts. 12 posts of Information Officer and District Information Officer are vacant because of the non-availability of qualified candidates. In the recently declared UPPSC PCS result 2018, three female candidates have bagged the top three positions in the result. Anuj Nehra has topped the UPPSC result 2018 followed by Sangeetha Raghav at second and Jyoti Sharma has secured the third spot. Here is a look at the top 10 candidates who have qualified in UPPSC PCS result 2018.

UPPSC PCS result 2018 top 10 candidates

Anuj Nehra Sangeeta Raghav Jyoti Sharma Vipin Kumar Shivhare Karmveer Keshav Farman Ahmad Khan Shweta Arun Kumar Arun Dixit Ashwani Kumar Singh

Here is how to check UPPSC result 2018

Go to the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission at uppsc.up.nic.in.

On the homepage, search for a link which reads as, “1 - RESULT OF COMBINED STATE UPPER SUBORDINATE SERVICES (GEN./SPL. RECTT.) EXAM 2018” and click on it.

You will be redirected to a new page and a pdf of UPPSC result 2018 will appear on the screen.

Search for your name in the UPPSC PCS result 2018 and download it. Take a printout for future use.

See UPPSC PCS result directly by clicking HERE

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission conducts the UPPSC PCS exam in three stages. The first stage in the UPPSC PCS exam is of a preliminary examination. The candidates who qualify in the preliminary examination become eligible for the main examination. After the main examination, interview round is held. The final recruitment is done after the interview round. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission to know about all the latest updates and details regarding the UPPSC 2020.

Promo Image Credits: Shutterstock