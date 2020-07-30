SSLC Result 2020: Karnataka SSLC Result Likely To Be Announced By First Week Of August

Karnataka SSLC result 2020 is likely to be announced very soon. According to several news reports, the Karnataka SSLC result date is likely to be in the August first week. The Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar had informed about the Karnataka SSLC result date earlier this month.

The Karnataka SSLC result 2020 would be declared online on the official website of the board, karresults.nic.in. For all the people who are wondering about Karnataka SSLC result 2020, here is everything you need to know about it.

Karnataka SSLC result date

In his recent media interaction, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said that they are trying to get the Karnataka SSLC result 2020 out by the first week of August 2020. However, there is no official announcement regarding the exact Karnataka SSLC result date. The evaluation process of the Karnataka SSLC exam is still underway.

Reportedly, over 8.40 lakh students had appeared for the Karanataka 10th exams in June and July. They are eagerly waiting for their SSLC result 2020 Karnataka. Some of the papers in the Karnataka SSLC exam could not be held on their scheduled dates.

The postponed exams were then conducted from June 25 to July 4, 2020. The exams were conducted under strict observation of social distancing rules and norms. After Kerala, Karnataka became the second state to conduct the 10th board exams amidst the coronavirus pandemic with strict measures.

Karnataka government had recently released the PUC which refers to Higher Secondary exams results for the first year and second year. Here is how to check the SSLC result 2020 Karnataka once announced on the official website.

How to check Karnataka SSLC result 2020 once announced?

Go to the official website of Karnataka education board at karresults.nic.in.

On the website, look for the link of Karnataka SSLC result 2020 and click on it.

Enter the required credentials like exam roll number and other details asked on the page.

Keep your KSEEB 10th admit card or hall ticket handy to enter the details required.

After filling the details, click on submit.

Your Karnataka SSLC result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the SSLC result 2020 Karnataka and take a printout for future use.

Here are some alternative websites where the Karnataka SSLC result 2020 can be accessed in case the official website does not work.

www.kseeb.kar.nic.in

www.karresults.nic.in

www.pue.kar.nic.in

www.kar.nic.in

Examresults.net

results.cgg.gov.in

results.nic.in

result.dkpucpa.com

Suvidya Result – bspucpa.com

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website to know about all the latest news and updates about SSLC exam result.