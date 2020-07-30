TN SSLC Results 2020: Tamil Nadu 10th Results To Be Announced Soon, Check Details Here

Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Government Examinations or DGE will be soon announcing the results of Tamil Nadu SSLC, as per latest updates. Even though there is confirmation on the dates of the announcements so far, but the TN SSLC results would be announced before July 31 if the evaluation process is complete, as per reports. Thousands of students are waiting for the TN SSLC results 2020 of the class 10th examinations.

TN SSLC results 2020 to be announced soon

After the TN SSLC results 2020 declaration, the results will be available on the official website of the DGE. Here is a link for the same- tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in. As per previous reports for the batch of 2019-2020, almost nine lakh students have registered. Students had appeared for the examinations between March 27 to April 13. Some of the papers were postponed due to the coronavirus crisis. Later TN board made the decision of cancellation of remaining exams.

Once the results are out, students can note down their credentials or keep the admit card handy. The students will be needing the information to log in and access the official SSLC results 2020. Due to the coronavirus situation across the country, most SSLC results 2020 were announced online. Similarly, TN results will also be available online. Students will be getting their provisional marks through online mode. However, a hard copy of the mark sheet will be available at the respective schools. Parents or students can call and check in advance regarding the availability.

TN 10th result 2020 can be accessed from home

Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Government Examinations or the DGE has an application under the name TN SSLC Result APP. The application is available on the Play Store of any smartphone. Once the SSLC results 2020 are out, students can check how they have performed through the app. Students will have to fill their credentials and then enter submit to see results. As per previous notifications by the DGE, 80% weightage when the assessment is given to marks is for quarterly and half-yearly assessment tests, while 20% weightage is for attendance. Recently DGE had released TN Board Class 12 Results 2020 on July 16.

TN SSLC Results 2020 gateway

Copy the link tnresults.nic.in and paste on the search bar for SSLC results 2020 Click enter, you will be redirected to the TN 10th result 2020 homepage. You will see 'SSLC Exam - March 2020 Results' click on it. There will be space to type your credentials. Enter the registration number, date-of-birth for accessing Tamil Nadu 10th result Click enter and it will lead to the TN board result 2020 Check for the name and marks on the TN SSLC results 2020 Print the results or keep an e-copy for future use for TN 10th result 2020.

Some alternate links if the main website is not loading once the TN 10th result 2020 are declared-

dge.tn.gov.in

dge2.tn.nic.in

manabadi.co.in

dge1.tn.nic.in

tnresults.nic.in

schools9.com

