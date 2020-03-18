UP Cancels Exams, Extends Closure Of Educational Institutes Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

Amid rising coronavirus cases in India, the government has asked people not to panic and stay safe indoors. The Indian government is taking all the necessary measures to avert the spread of Coronavirus. Amidst the outbreak, several exams including recruitment tests have been postponed across the country. Universities are postponing their exams too.

UP Exams Cancelled:

After Maharashtra and Pune, Uttar Pradesh is the latest state to announce that all examinations across the state have been cancelled as a precautionary measure. With around 148 confirmed COVID 19 cases in India, all educational institutes have gone into a shutdown mode. The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mr Yogi Adityanath announced on Tuesday (March 17) evening that all schools, college examinations, and, competitive exams in UP will be cancelled for now.

All Educational Institutes closed till April 2, 2020

Thus, until April 2, 2020, all Education Instutiues will remain shut. This step is taken by the state government in order to protect its citizens from the Coronavirus infection. An official tweet from CMO has been issued as well; take a look.

District magistrates of Uttar Pradesh have been given the responsibility to spread this news via banners, posters and other digital mediums. Previously UP state government had closed all educational institutes till March 22. But as per the latest update, the dates have extended to April 2. This action has been taken after the number of confirmed cases in Uttar Pradesh increased to 13.

Regular life of local people has also taken a toll. All public places like malls, parks, theatres, etc. have also been shut until March 31, 2020. Social gatherings have also been banned in the state. UP government has urged private companies to let their employees work from home in order to prevent spread of COVID-19.

List of other govt exams postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak