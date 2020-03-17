The Debate
Airmen Recruitment Exam For Star (01/2020) Postponed To Last Week Of April Due To COVID-19

Education

The Airmen Recruitment Exam for Star (01/2020) was scheduled to be held between March 19 to March 23, 2020 but has been postponed. Read more.

Written By Kashmira Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
airmen recruitment

Indian Airforce Airmen 2020 for 01/2020 exam has been postponed. The Airmen Recruitment Exam for Star (01/2020) was scheduled to be held between March 19 to March 23, 2020. To take precautionary measures for avoiding the spread of Coronavirus, the exam dates have been postponed to a later date. Indian Air Force has released the admit cards on the official website airmenselection.cdac.in. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Phase I, Phase II, Physical Fitness Test, Adaptability Test I, Adaptability Test II. The candidates will be joining as Airmen according to the selection list and the enrolment list. 

The registration for the Airmen Recruitment Exam started on January 02, 2020. The last date for online application was January 20, 2020. The candidates for the Airmen Recruitment will get their Phase I Admit cards in March and the date of Phase I selection was supposed to be between March 19 to March 23, 2020, has been postponed to the last week of March. However, the admit cards for Airmen Recruitment Exam are available on the official website. The candidates can download their admit cards and save it for further use. 

Here is the official announcement made by Air Force spokesperson Group Captain Anupam Banerjee

The candidates will have to carry their admit cards for the Airmen Recruitment Exam. The admit card will have all the details regarding the date of the examination, the examination centre. The candidates are also supposed to cross-check their personal details on the admit card. 

First Published:
