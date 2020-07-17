WBCHSE HS Result 2020 Topper: Board To Not Announce Merit List This Year

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has declared the WBCHSE HS result 2020 of the Class 12th today. The West Bengal class 12th result was declared today at around 4 PM. The results and scores of the students’ performance can be checked on the official website of the board. Around eight lakh students had registered for the examinations and were waiting for their WBCHSE HS result 2020. The evaluation process and announcement of West Bengal class 12th result were delayed this year because of the CCoronnavirus pandemic and lockdown in the country. However, today, students can check the results on the website wbchse.nic.in. and wbresults.nic.in.

Also Read | Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 Topper: No Merit List To Be Announced This Year

Also Read | WBCHSE HS Result 2020: West Bengal Class 12th Result Declared At 'wbchse.nic.in' Today

WBCHSE HS result 2020: Board won't announce HS result 2020 topper or merit list

This year, the board will not be releasing WBCHSE HS result 2020 topper or merit list. The recently declared WBCHSE HS result 2020 only has the individual result of the registered students and not the HS result 2020 topper or merit list. The reason for the same is not yet known. While the board has decided not to declare the HS result 2020 topper or merit list, a report by leading daily mentions that the highest score secured by candidates stands at 499 out of 500. The report further added that over 30,000 students have scored more than 90% in WBCHSE HS result 2020.

This year the passing percentage of WBCHSE HS result 2020 is 90.13%. Kolkata has topped among the districts followed by East Midnapore while West Midnapore has secured the third spot. As per reports, Science stream has secured the best passing percentage in all three streams with a passing percentage of 98.83% followed by commerce with 92.22%. The pass percentage of Arts stream is 88.74%. The class 12th examinations of West Bengal Board took place in March 2020. However, because of the Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, the board had to cancel some of the papers like physics, accountancy, chemistry, geography.

Also Read | WBCHSE HS Result 2020: List Of Websites From You Can Check The WBBSE 12th Result Today

Also Read | WB HS Result 2020: WBCHSE 12th Result Will Be Declared On July 17 At Wbresults.nic.in

How to check the WBCHSE result 2020?

Go to the official websites of the board, wbresults.nic.in or wbchse.nic.in to check the result

Click on a link that reads as West Bengal class 12th result.

Enter your credentials like roll number as mentioned on the hall ticket.

Confirm the details before submitting.

Click on submit and your WBCHSE HS result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the West Bengal class 12th result and take a print out for future use.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website to know the latest updates and news related to Madhyamik result of class 12th and WBBSE Board result 2020.