KCET 2020: The CET Exam To Happen As Per High Court's Instructions

According to a report by a leading news agency, the state officials of Karnataka will conduct the KCET 2020 as per the instructions given by the state high court. Karnataka deputy chief minister CN Ashwathnarayan announced this on Tuesday, the report added. This news comes after the Karnataka high court asked the government to reconsider its decision of conducting KCET exam. Here is the latest KCET news regarding the CET exam.

Also Read | KCET 2020: KCET Admit Card Released By Karnataka Examination Authority On Kea.kar.nic.in

Also Read | KCET 2020: KCET Exam Date Postponed To July 30 And July 31, 2020

KCET news

As per the report by the news agency, Karnataka deputy chief minister CN Ashwathnarayan has said, officials have informed that they are all set to for conducting the KCET 2020 exams. The Karnataka CET exam is scheduled to be held tomorrow on July 30 and July 31, 2020. He further added that they will put the matter regarding KCET 2020 in front of the High court and they will move ahead with the decision to conduct the KCET 2020 or not as directed by the High court.

The report further mentioned that Karnataka deputy chief minister CN Ashwathnarayan had conducted a high-level meeting yesterday evening regarding the KCET 2020. He held the meeting with district collectors, officials of education, transport, health, police department. The aim of the meeting was to know the level of preparation in conducting the Karnataka CET exam.

According to reports, students had filed a plea in High court against Karnataka government’s decision to conduct KCET 2020. The students were worried about the ink pad used in KCET 2020. They had an argument that the same ink pad would be used to take the fingerprints of all candidates who will be appearing in the exam. Reportedly, students felt that with the current Coronavirus pandemic in India, this could pose as a health risk for students. The candidates and the government is awaiting the decision by the court about KCET 2020.

Also Read | POLYCET AP 2020: Application Date For Andhra Pradesh POLYCET Exam Extended Till July 27

Also Read | MHT CET 2020: Will The CET Examination Take Place In July 2020?

KCET postponed

KCET 2020 was earlier expected to take place on April 22, 2020, to April 24, 2020. However, because of the Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown in the country, the Karnataka CET exam was postponed. The KCET exam date now is July 30, 2020, and July 31, 2020. The KCET 2020 will be conducted in pen and paper mode for engineering admissions across the state. According to several media reports, the KCET 2020 will be held across 129 exam centres. The number of exam centres has been increased because of the Coronavirus pandemic.