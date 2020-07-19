Kerala KEAM 2020 Answer Key Released; See Steps To Download From Official Site

Commissioner For Entrance Examination or CEE of Kerala has released the answer keys for KEAM 2020 (Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical and Pharmacy Courses) exams. The candidates who appeared for the examinations can check the answer keys at cee.kerala.gov.in. The KEAM 2020 exam was held on July 16 at different centres in the states, Mumbai, Delhi and Dubai.

The KEAM 2020 examinations are scheduled for the shortlisting of professional degrees course students like medical, agriculture, forestry, veterinary, fisheries, engineering, architecture and pharmacy. According to the press release, the candidates will be able to raise an objection against the answer keys till July 25. The press note also informed that to raise an objection, Rs 100 has to be paid per question and if the claims are found genuine then CEE will be refunding the amount for that question.

How to check answer keys

Visit the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in

Click on the link KEAM 2020 Answer Keys

A pdf with answer keys will open

Download it, and take a print out for further reference

Usually, the examinations are conducted earlier, between late May and early June. However, this year, the examinations were pushed over a month due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now that the answer keys are declared, the KEAM exam result is expected to be declared later this month.

