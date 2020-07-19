CBSE Post Result Tele-counselling Facility Now Open For Students Till July 27

According to the recent announcement of CBSE, class 10 and 12 students can now avail post-result tele-counselling facility till July 27. The CBSE officials opened the window of helpline number for results related issues, common psychological and general queries of students and parents. The board further informed that the ‘free of cost’ tele-counselling service for students will be available seven days a week from 9:30am to 5:30pm.

According to the CBSE site, “CBSE Psychological helpline will have two features: IVRS and Live counselling which will be available on toll-free number 1800-11-8004. While general queries will be answered by teleoperators, 73 counsellors and principals will be available for live psychological counselling in India”.

While speaking to a media outlet, CBSE helpline counsellor Jaydeb Kar said that after results get declared, several students and parents may have grievances or queries. Kar added that the board has been doing tele-counselling after results and this is the 23rd edition of tele-counselling. He further said that the board has also put up frequently asked questions about results and compartment related queries on the website, which can be beneficial for students.

Online verification of marks

Meanwhile, CBSE has also introduced a three-step online process for students who appeared for Class 12 and Class 10 to verify their marks, seek photocopies, or request re-evaluation. In the official notification, CBSE had said the candidates of both classes “applying for verification of marks will only be eligible to apply for obtaining photocopy of evaluated answer book” and those “who have applied and obtained a photocopy of answer book will only be eligible to apply for re-evaluation.”

The request for all processes will be accepted only online through the board's website, www.cbse.nic.in between the specified timeframe along with the required processing charges. The official notification also said that “no application after schedule and in offline mode will be accepted”.

