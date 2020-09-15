KEAM 2020 Update: New Applications Invited For Architecture, Medical & Other Courses

The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) Entrance test for 2020 is soon to be conducted by the Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Exams. The office is run by the Government of Kerala and has invited applications from students who wish to enrol in Architecture (B.Arch), Medical and Medical Allied courses including MBBS & BDS within the state of Kerala. All the candidates who are yet to enrol can now head to cee.kerala.gov.in.

What is the last date to enrol in KEAM 2020?

The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Exams started the online application process on Monday, September 14. Candidates have a six-day window period, till September 19. Candidates can enrol into Architecture (B.Arch), Medical and Medical Allied courses including MBBS & BDS.

KEAM Applications

How to submit fresh applications for KEAM 2020?

Visit the official website of Commissioner for Entrance Exams (CEE) cee.kerala.gov.in.

The candidate will be able to find the registration link ‘KEAM 2020-New Application’

Upon clicking on the link, the candidate will be redirected to a new page which will contain the online application.

At this step, the candidate needs to fill in their academic and personal details

Finally do not forget to take a print out of the confirmation page of their KEAM applications.

Candidates will be delighted to know that they can add new courses to their already submitted KEAM 2020 applications too. Hence, their choice of courses not limited because of early submission. Here are the steps to do this.

Visit cee.kerala.gov.in

Select the ‘KEAM 2020-Candidate Portal’

Login with your existing application number and password

Select the menu item which says ‘Add Course’ and add the desired course.

KEAM 2020: About the exam

The Kerala Engineering, Agricultural and Medical Entrance Exam (KEAM) is a state-level exam which is held annually to admit the interested candidates in BTech and other courses at the government and private colleges in Kerala. The admission is based on equal weightage to the marks secured in Class 12 and the candidate's scores in the KEAM examination. However, candidates must not that some of the seats through KEAM 2020 are reserved for candidates from categories such as Scheduled Caste and Schedules Tribes as per norms of the state government.