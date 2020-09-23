SWAYAM Exam Admit Card 2020 Available For Download At Swayam.gov.in

National Testing Agency, NTA has released the SWAYAM exam admit card 2020. The SWAYAM admit card 2020 was released on the official website of the SWAYAM examination at swayam.gov.in. Those candidates who will be appearing in the examination can now go to the official website and do SWAYAM admit card download. Candidates can download their SWAYAM exam admit card 2020 by using their email ID. The examination will be held this month on September 29 and September 30, 2020. For all the people who are curious about the SWAYAM exam admit card 2020 and SWAYAM exam, here is everything you need to know about it.

SWAYAM exam admit card 2020

The examination was earlier scheduled to take place on September 15 and September 16, 2020. However, due to the operational reasons and because of the CCOVID-19 pandemic situation in India, the examination was rescheduled to September 29 and 30. The candidates were also advised to check the official website of the SWAYAM, swayam.gov.in around September 12, 2020, for SWAYAM admit card download. However, the SWAYAM exam admit card 2020 has been a bit delayed. The SWAYAM examination will be held at various examination centres spread across the country. The candidates can follow these simple steps mentioned below to download their SWAYAM admit card 2020 from swayam.gov.in.

How to download SWAYAM admit card 2020?

Go to the official website of the SWAYAM at swayam.gov.in.

On the homepage, look for the link which reads as, “Admit Card SWAYAM Examination 29 - 30 Sep 2020” and click on it.

You will be redirected to a new page.

Enter your correct email ID and click on submit

Your SWAYAM exam admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the SWAYAM admit card 2020 and take a printout of it for future reference.

Download SWAYAM exam admit card 2020 directly by clicking HERE

About SWAYAM

SWAYAM is a government-initiated programme in India. The online platform has courses ranging from class 9 to post-graduation which can be accessed by anyone, anywhere at any time. The courses are interactive and prepared by the best teachers in the country. They are available for free. More than 1,000 chosen faculty and teachers from across the country have participated in preparing these courses. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of SWAYAM at swayam.gov.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to SWAYAM exam admit card 2020.

