UK Board Result 2020: UK Board 10th And 12th Result Expected To Be Out On July 29

The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education is expected to declare the UK board 10th result and UK board 12th result on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The board secretary revealed the UK board result 2020 date in her interaction with a leading daily. She further added that the UK board result 2020 will be announced at 11 AM.

The UK board result 2020 will be declared online and once declared the students can check their UK board 10th result 2020 and UK board 12th result 2020 online on the official websites uaresults.nic.in, ubse.uk.gov.in.

UK10th board result 2020 and UK 12th board result news

The evaluation process of the UK board result 2020 was reportedly completed on July 15, 2020. Nearly three lakh students have appeared in UK board exams of class 10 and class 12 this year. The UK board exams were originally scheduled to be held in March 2020. However, due to the Coronavirus pandemic in India and the lockdown, the exams were postponed.

The remaining exams were then conducted in June from June 22 to 24. The main papers were held for both class 10 and class 12 students. The main papers included Mathematics and Sanskrit for class 10 and Biology, Geography, Physics, Mathematics, Sociology for class 12 board exams 2020. Around 1.5 lakh students had appeared in class 10 UK board exams while around 1.35 lakh students appeared in class 12 exams.

In order to pass in UK board 10th result 2020 and UK board 12th result 2020, the student needs to score at least 33 per cent of marks in each subject. The student should also have an aggregate score of 40 per cent in the UK board result 2020. Last year, 74.57 per cent of students had passed their class 10 examinations and 73 percent students had cleared their class 12 examinations.

How to check UK board result 2020?

Candidates who are awaiting their UK board 10th result 2020 and UK board 12th result 2020 can follow these steps to check their UK board result 2020 once announced.

Go to the official website of The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education, uaresults.nic.in or ubse.uk.gov.in.

Click on the download result link on the website.

Enter the credentials like registration number, roll number, etc.

The UK board result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the UK board result 2020 and take a printout for future reference.

Students are advised to regularly keep checking the official website of the board to know about all the latest news and updates about UBSE result 2020.