Kerala SSLC Exam: Admit Card For SSLC Exam To Be Released On March 10

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is all set to release the admit card for SSLC exams on March 10, 2021. Candidates who are scheduled to appear in this examination should know that the admit card will be available on the institute’s official website- keralapareekshabhavan. in. School authorities will have to download the admit cards from the official portal and students will be required to visit their respective schools to collect their SSLC hall tickets. The website also mentions that the last date to collect the admit card is March 16, 2021.

Important dates for the Kerala SSLC exams

Kerala SSLC admit card release: March 10, 2021

Last date to collect SSLC admit card from respective schools: March 16, 2021.

Kerala SSLC exam dates: March 17 to 30, 2021

How to download Kerala Class 10 Admit Card?

The following steps are meant to guide school authorities for SSLC Admit card download. However, it is also useful for the candidates and families to be aware of the process, in case there are discrepancies in disbursement of admit card. Here’s how the admit card can be downloaded.

Visit the official website- keralapareekshabhavan. in.

On the homepage, you will find an activated link that Kerala SSLC admit card 2021

You will be redirected to a new page asking you to enter the login credentials.

Click on the “Submit” button after entering all the details

The hall ticket will be displayed on the screen. Download and take its print out for future reference.

Details to check in the admit card

Correct spelling of the student's name

Roll call number

Address of the exam centre

Guidelines and rules to observe due to COVID 19.

The Kerala state board has revised the Kerala SSLC Board Exam 2021 schedule. The website mentions that as per the revised schedule, the Physics exam that was earlier scheduled to be conducted on March 22 will now be conducted on March 24, and the social science exam would be held on March 22, 2021. Malayalam second paper exam which was originally scheduled for March 24 would now be held on March 23, 2021. Aside from these papers, there are no changes in the exam schedule.

