Kerala Results 2020 For Class 10th Out Now: Check Results Online Or Through ‘Saphalam’ App

Kerala state education department has announced the results of 10th standard students today. Students can access the results online. The link for the same is kerala.nic.in. According to the earlier notification, the results were going to be declared around11 am, however, unforeseen situations pushed the slot to 2 pm. Kerala State Education Minister Prof C Raveendranath declared the results of Kerala SSLC 2020. Not only SSLC, but the results of Art High School Leaving Certificate Examination and THSLC was also announced today.

Also Read | Kerala SSLC Exam Time Table 2020: SSLC And Plus Two Exams To Be Held From May 26, 2020

Kerala SSLC result details

The Kerala state education department has announced the results online. The passing percentage of the 2020 batch is 98.82% out of the lakhs of students who attended the exams. Pathanamthitta district has the highest passing student percentage whereas Wayanad had the lowest passing percentage.

Also Read | Karnataka Set To Conduct SSLC Examination For Class 10 Students; Activists Stage Protest

Generally, Kerala examinations happen in the month of March. However, this year, the exams were pushed to May due to the coronavirus situation. The exams happened between the dates May 26 to May 30, several students appeared for the exams following the social distancing norms. Additionally, the state education department has revealed that it will announce the 12th standard results in the coming month. As the declaration of results is done, the admission process for plus one will also begin soon.

Kerala SSLC result online getaway details, app details

Students who are registered for the 2019-2020 batch for the Kerala SSLC results will have to log in to the websites of the Kerala government to access the results. There are several getaways to check the results, such as- keralapareeksahabhavan.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in. Keep the hall ticket or the admit card handy.

Students can also check the results through the application Saphalam. The app is available for smartphone users. One will have to download the updated version of the app from the store. In the app students are provided with school, district and DEO-wise results. The tab is under Result Analysis Link. Kerala Infrastructure and technology has powered and deviated the application for the checking of results of Kerala SSLC.

Here are steps to access the results-

Copy any of the links above and paste on the search bar or search for Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan. Click enter. You will see and ‘Check SSLC results’ on the left side and click on it. Enter the roll number or the seat number, roll number, and date of birth on the text bar. Click enter. Check for the name and results. Print the results or keep an e-copy for future use.

Also Read | Kerala SSLC Result Date Announced, See Steps To Download Plus 2 Results From Official Link

Also Read | Kerala SSLC Result: 10th Standard Result To Be Announced Tomorrow; Know Procedure To Check