Kerala University To Add More Centres, Conducts Re-exams And More Latest Updates

Kerala witnessed a rise in positive coronavirus cases in the last three weeks after the return of people from various parts of the country and also international travellers. The State has eased down lockdown in parts, however, some parts of Kasargod, Kannur and Palakkad amongst others, still have active cases. This has affected educational and economical activities in the State. The Kerala University is one of the first states in the country to also resume the exams for its tenth grade and 12-grade exams which were originally scheduled in March-April. The Kerala state education has taken the online route to re-opening schools and conducting classes. Read on to understand new precautions taken by the State for the smooth functioning of the education system and more details.

Kerala University to conduct re-exams of students who couldn't attend

Kerala University conducted the examinations of final year students in a planned manner. According to a statement made by the university, over 98 per cent of students have appeared for the exams which resumed from June 1, 2020. In a recent announcement made by the Kerala University, the undergraduate students who did not attend the exams due to any reason, be it transportation problems or other coronavirus related reasons, can now appear for exams again which will be scheduled for later.

Vice-chancellor of Kerala University, VP Mahadevan Pillai said that the University will make required arrangements for students who could not appear for the exams due to transport or other related issues. He also assured that the centres will follow the strict social distancing norms and regulations across its 162 centres in the State and another one in Lakshadweep. Kerala University is yet to announce a date for the re-exams of students who were absent for the exams.

Kerala University's SDE classes to resume soon

Kerala University has made arrangements to start the undergraduate semesters for the School of Distance Education. The classes will start from the last week of June in two phases to avoid any confusion amid the students. Kerala University is also looking into the matter to arrange online classes and accessibility sources like computers or television and even internet connection for the students who don’t have much support at home. The SDE director R Vasanthagopal said that new arrangements will be made before the classes resume in the last week of June.

Kerala University arranges more centres

Kerala University has arranged for more centres for examinations of students starting from June 19. This is to ease travel and transportation problems faced by the students. On June 19, the second semester PG courses exams start, followed by June 22 when the 10th-semester Integrated LLB is scheduled. On June 23, the sixth semester Unity LLB will start and finally on July 1 the fourth semester and fifth-semester Integrated LLB degree starts. Kerala University students can log in to the University site and change the centre for exams if they wish to do so.

