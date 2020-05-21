Kerala University Latest Updates: Exam Dates Postponed For All Courses

Kerala has reported 24 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs. Kerala witnessed a sudden rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state during the initial week of May. The state government is looking at bringing back normalcy in areas outside of the hotspots. This includes bringing the education system back on track.

Kerala University has declared that it will be conducting exams from the end of May. Read on to know Kerala University updates, news and other details.

Kerala University exam officials to meet today with state education minister

Kerala University authorities have revealed that the dates for the exams that are pending will be declared today. KT Jaleel, the minister for higher education in the state discussed any discrepancies that could be foreseen with the vice-chancellor of Kerala University. The committee has made a decision to release new Kerala University exam dates.

The initial exams were earlier scheduled between May 26, 2020 to May 30, 2020. The updated schedule is yet to be decided by the committee, which is meeting today in a virtual conference.

Mahatma Gandhi University has pushed the exams

Mahatma Gandhi University which is based out of Kottayam in Kerala has made the decision to push all the exams of undergraduate and postgraduate students. The Mahatma Gandhi University in Kerala released a statement saying that ‘maturation of exams’ will have a grave effect on the students and also the future academic years. The postponed exam dates are yet to be declared.

Plus two and SSLC exams pushed to June

Reports suggest that there will be a change in conducting the secondary and plus two exams. Similar to Kerala University, the exams were supposed to be starting on May 26, 2020. However, the date sheet for the exams is postponed for June. There will be special social distancing measures students to follow during these exams as per reports. Students who cannot appear for the exams due to unavoidable circumstances can state a reason and write a formal letter to the departments. The students will have to send in a formal letter stating the problem and a request to appear later for the exams.

