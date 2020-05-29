Kerala University To Increase Number Of Admissions And Other Updates

In the biggest single-day spike, Kerala reported 84 COVID-19 cases on Thursday taking the infection tally to 1,088, while a man hailing from Telangana, who reached Kerala from Rajasthan and tested positive, succumbed to the virus as per reports. However, most cases that are surfacing are from people coming back to Kerala from other regions. Even though parts of Kerala have been opened with people going ahead with essential life activities, certain sections of Kerala are still in lockdown. The result of this is education and other activities keep getting pushed. Earlier it was revealed that some Kerala University exams will be postponed. Read on to know about Kerala University news, updates and more,

Kerala University to increase number of admissions for the upcoming year

The vice-chancellor of mist universities in Kerala met with the state’s Education Minister, KT Jaleel and made a joint decision of increasing the number of admissions for degree and post-graduate courses. The meeting was held over a conference call and authorities from different universities like MG, KTU, Kannur, Calicut and more were present for the same. Reportedly the universities aim at students continuing to educate and attain a degree after the coronavirus situation.

During the meeting, it was also decided to make use of radio set-ups to disseminate information to remote locations. The ministry urged all the universities in the meeting to keep a strict record of students participating in online classes. Reportedly some colleges under Kerala University have started the exams following strict social distancing norms after the ease of lockdown in several parts. School of Distance Education will begin the exams today for several courses after the revised dates were released. After the exams, the authorities will evaluate students from home, which means teachers will correct exam papers from home.

Kerala University to start classes

According to reports Kerala University has directed the affiliated colleges to begin lectures via online classes from June. This is a move to not delay the academic years of thousands of students under the university. Kerala University will also reveal the results of pending evaluations soon as per a report.

The timings for online classes were also shared. Higher Education ministry proposed that classes can be held between 8.30 am and 1.30 pm from June 1, 2020. Teachers will be guided to use several applications like Zoom, Google Meet, and Google Classroom. For students unable to connect or without internet access can access the recorded version online after it will be uploaded to YouTube. They can access these education banks anytime.

