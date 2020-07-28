SSLC Revaluation Result: Kerala Class 10 Scrutiny Results Out At Keralapareekshabhavan.in

Under the aegis of the Kerala state education board, the Kerala SSLC Revaluation result portal has been opened for the perusal of the students. The Kerala SSLC Revaluation has been put out by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan on the official website of the board. Students who had applied for the revaluation post the result declaration can now check the new results on the official website of the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan.

Kerala SSLC revaluation result 2020

Students registered under the 2019-2020 batch and who have applied for the SSLC revaluation result can log in to the official website of the Bhavan. The link for the same is keralapareekshabhavan.in. Students will have to keep their hall tickets and the seat numbers ready to check the new marks after the second round of correction.

The results for the students of class 10th or the SSLC group was announced on June 30, 2020. Kerala SSLC students witnessed a passing percentage of 98.82% for the year 2020. This year, over 4,17,101 students had registered for the SSLC board exams. Only about 2% of the total number could not clear the examinations.

SSLC revaluation result delayed

The examinations of the students were originally between the months of late March and early April. However, the COVID-19 virus spread caused a nationwide lockdown. The lockdown resulted in major economic and educational activities being pushed to a halt. Kerala is one of the few states which controlled the virus in wave one and conducted the exams in the month of May for the pending papers.

Those students who weren’t satisfied with the results of the class 10th applied for the SSLC revaluation result, the results of which were announced today. The forms were filled for the same in the early days of July. Another scheme by the Bhavan that is ‘Save a Year’ has been initiated to help students who have not appeared for the examinations due to unforeseeable conditions. These students will be given another chance through the scheme.

Here are the steps to access the marks after SSLC revaluation result-

Students must log in to the official website- Keralapareekshabhavan.in Find the tab SSLC MARCH 2020 Revaluation Results published which is on the homepage for SSLC revaluation result Type all the credentials in the text bar and click submit for SSLC revaluation result The result will be shown on the screen. Take a print out if necessary or save a screengrab

Students must keep it in mind that the results of the revaluation will be the final marks reflecting on the mark sheets and the scrutiny is the final call. In the case of mark changes, students must go to their respective schools and get the necessary changes done. They will have to submit the old mark sheet and get it edited from the board.

