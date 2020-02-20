TPSC Result For The Year 2020 Are Out Now; Read To Know More

PSC Sub Inspector of Police Result 2020: Tripura Public Service Commission has released the TPSC Result Sub-Inspector of Police Exam Results for the year 2020. Check the TPSC 2020 Sub-Inspector of Police TPSC Results via online mode. The candidates who do not know the procedure to Download TPSC Result 2020 can get them on this page. Get the TPSC Sub-Inspector of Police Cut Off List 2020 along with the tpsc.gov.in Merit List

Check out the TPSC results for the year 2020 here TPSC RESULTS FOR 2020

Details of TPSC Sub-Inspector of Police 2020 TPSC Results

Board Name- Tripura Public Service Commission

Post-Name- Sub-Inspector of Police

No of Job Vacancies- 53

TPSC SI Exam Date- Notify Later

Hall Ticket Issue Date- Notify Soon

TPSC Sub Inspector of Police Result Date- update Soon

Category of Job- Govt. Jobs

Work Location- Tripura

Selection Criteria- Physical Efficiency Test, Written Examination, Personality Test

Official Site- tpsc.gov.in

Application Procedure- Online

The postulants who took an active part in the exam need to check the TPSC Sub-Inspector of Police Cut Off Marks 2020 @ tpsc.gov.in. The TPSC Sub-Inspector of Police Exam Cut Off Marks 2020 is the least no. of marks that the test takers must gain. If any of the participants fail to score more than the TPSC Sub-Inspector of Police Qualifying Marks 2020, it means that you are disqualified. Hence Check TPSC Sub-Inspector of Police Expected Cut Off Marks and calculate your score.

Board of Tripura Public Service Commission fix the TPSC Sub-Inspector of Police 2020 Cutoff on the basis of the following factors,

The Toughness of the Question Paper

No. of Vacancies Available

Previous Year Cut Off Marks

Participant’s Category etc

The TPSC Sub-Inspector of Police TPSC Result 2020 will decide the qualifying status of the exam participants. Thus, by verifying the Tripura Public Service Commission Sub-Inspector of PoliceTPSC Result 2020 the intenders can know whether they are selected or not. Follow the below steps and check the TPSC Sub-Inspector of Police Recruitment TPSC Result 2020 for 53 vacancies.

