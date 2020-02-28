KSP 2020 PSI Recruitment - Exam Date For Police Sub Inspector (Men And Women)

KSP Karnataka State Police has released the date for the written exam for the post of Police Sub Inspector PSI for men and women. According to a notice released on the official website of KSP 2020, a written exam for the PSI post will be held on March 8, 2020. The KSP 2020 Admit Card will be uploaded shortly on the official website of Karnataka State Police.

The candidates who have qualified for the KSP PSI Endurance Test and the Physical Standard Test (PST) will be able to download their admit card for the exam once it is released. The candidates will have to provide their application number and date of birth in order to download their admit cards.

How to download the KSP 2020 Admit Card?

Check the official website of Karnataka State Police

The candidates will have to enter the application number and the password to log in.

Click on the Login button

Go through the details that will be displayed once the page of your KSP Admit Card loads

Download your KSP Admit Card

Take a screenshot of the print out of your admit card for future use.

The significant details regarding the KSP 2020 Police Sub Inspector exam like the date of the exam, the time and the venue of the exam will be available on the KSP PSI call letter. The KSP PSI exam that is scheduled for March 8, 2020, will consist of Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 will have questions that will be based on the essay, summary writing, Bashantra Questions. On the other hand, Paper 2 will consist of Mental Ability and Current Affairs. The exam will also have a negative marking of 1/4th per the wrong answer.

Karnataka State Police KSP 2020 received applications from everywhere for the 300 Police Sub Inspector posts for men and women. The online application process started from October 16 and the last day was on November 6.

