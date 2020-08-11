KVS Admission 2020: KVS Class 1 Merit List To Be Announced Soon For 2020-21 Admissions

KVS aka Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has started the admission procedures for Class 1. The merit list for the same will be released soon. Earlier, KVS announced about releasing the merit list for Class 1 on August 11. If the seats are available after releasing the first merit list, then the next merit lists will be released on August 19 and August 23.
Parents can check the merit list by visiting the website at https://kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in/index.html. The merit list will also be released on the website of individual KV schools. The merit list that is slated to be released today is for provisionally selected candidates for Class 1 admissions in KV schools. More information could be checked at the official site at - kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.
The information of Kendriya Vidyalaya class 1 admission is also available on the android app of the KVS. The Kendriya Vidyalaya offers Admission for the following classes: 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th. This is for the children of transferable Central Government employees including Defence and Para-Military personnel. Last year over 7.95 lakh applications were received for Class 1 admissions.
Image courtesy: KVSangathan website
Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock