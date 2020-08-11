KVS Admission 2020: KVS Class 1 Merit List To Be Announced Soon For 2020-21 Admissions

KVS aka Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has started the admission procedures for Class 1. The merit list for the same will be released soon. Earlier, KVS announced about releasing the merit list for Class 1 on August 11. If the seats are available after releasing the first merit list, then the next merit lists will be released on August 19 and August 23.

Parents can check the merit list by visiting the website at https://kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in/index.html. The merit list will also be released on the website of individual KV schools. The merit list that is slated to be released today is for provisionally selected candidates for Class 1 admissions in KV schools. More information could be checked at the official site at - kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.

The information of Kendriya Vidyalaya class 1 admission is also available on the android app of the KVS. The Kendriya Vidyalaya offers Admission for the following classes: 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th. This is for the children of transferable Central Government employees including Defence and Para-Military personnel. Last year over 7.95 lakh applications were received for Class 1 admissions.

Required Documents for Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2020-21

For getting admission into Class I, submitting a birth certificate as age proof is compulsory.

For grandchildren of Hon’ble Member of Parliament and PSU employees, proof of relationship of either of the child’s parents with the Hon’ble Member of Parliament or PSU employees would be required compulsorily.

For grandchildren of KVS employees, a proof of relationship of either of the child’s parent with the KVS employee (serving or retired) would be needed.

Caste certificate if that child belongs to the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/EWS/OBC (Non-Creamy Layer)/BPL wherever applicable is required.

A service certificate showing the number of transfers during the preceding 7 years duly signed and stamped by the head of the office bearing the name, designation and other relevant particulars in block letters is a must.

A certificate of retirement for uniformed Defence employees

Residence Proof.

Image courtesy: KVSangathan website

Important dates of KVS online admission 2020

Declaration of provisional selected and waitlist of registered candidates – 1st list will be out on August 11, 2020.

If seats are still vacant, then the second and third list will be declared. The second list will be out on August 24, 2020, and the third list on August 26, 2020.

Announcement of the provisional select list of candidates – August 21, 2020, to August 29, 2020.

Admission process for Class II onwards students – July 30, 2020, to August 7, 2020

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock