KVS Recruitment 2020: All Details About KVS Notification, Salary, Locations

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, KVS Recruitment 2020, mainly for the post of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) and Primary Teachers (PRTs) will be reportedly held soon this year. Whereas in the past, this exam was held in the month of December for the recruitment of total 8000 vacancies. Read on to know about vacancies, job role, salary details etc.

KVS Recruitment 2020 vacancies

According to reports, KVS has not yet released the official notification related to 2020 vacancies for recruitment of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) and Primary Teachers (PRTs). Here, we list down the details of KVS 2018-19 PGT/TGT/PRT Vacancies.

The vacancies for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) 2018-19 in KVS are under the following subjects:

English

Sanskrit

Science

Maths

Social Studies (SST)

Physical & Health Education (P&HE)

Hindi

A & E

WET

Librarian

The vacancies for Post Graduate Teacher (TGT) 2018-19 in KVS are under the following subjects:

English

Hindi

Physics

Chemistry

Maths

Geography

Economics

Biology

History

Commerce

Computer Science

KVS Recruitment 2020 salary details

As per the latest reports, KVS Recruitment 2020 salary for the Principal ( Group A) is Rs. 78,800 - 2,09,200. Vice Principal (Group A) is Rs. 56,100 - 1,77,500. The salary for PGT's (Group B) Post Graduate Teachers is Rs. 47,600 - 1,51,100 and the salary for TGT's (Group B) Trained Graduate Teachers are Rs. 44,900 - 1,42,400.

KVS Recruitment 2020 location

Central

Uttar Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

Chhattisgarh

North

Chandigarh

Delhi

Haryana

Himachal Pradesh

Jammu and Kashmir

Punjab

Uttarakhand

East

West Bengal

Bihar

Jharkhand

Odisha

Sikkim

West

Rajasthan

Maharashtra

Goa

Gujarat

Daman and Diu

Dadra Nagar and Haveli

South

Karnataka

Tamil Nadu

Andhra Pradesh

Kerala

Telangana

Lakshadweep

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

North-East

Assam

Meghalaya

Manipur

Mizoram

Arunachal Pradesh

Tripura

Nagaland

KVS Recruitment 2020 selection process

The eligible people should reportedly have two years’ Integrated Post Graduate M.Sc. Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject. Or they may have a Master’s Degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks in aggregate. A B.Ed or equivalent degree from a recognized University is a must and proficiency in teaching in the Hindi and English media.

KVS Recruitment 2020 deadline

The official dates for the KVS Recruitment 2020 notification are not out yet. There are reports saying that the KVS recruitment notification will be out in various Kendriya Vidyalayas of the country. Under this recruitment drive, around 6000 vacant posts of teaching staff in these KVs will be reportedly filled across the country.

