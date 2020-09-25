Last Minute Tips For JEE Advanced 2020: Dress Code, Reporting Time And Other Details

The Ministry of HRD, Govt. of India, has recently revised the JEE Advanced 2020 eligibility criteria for the new academic session. Now, the eligibility criteria for the students who want to get admission into the IITs just pertains to Class 12th passed students irrespective of the percentage that they scored in their 12th standard. However one still has to pass the IIT Main exam to be eligible for JEE Advanced 2020. As the exam is slated to be conducted on September 27th, here are few guidelines to check up as last-minute tips for JEE Advanced 2020.

ALSO READ| JEE Advanced 2020: Know Eligibility Criteria For JEE Advanced 2020 & Registration Process

JEE Advanced dress code

Even though NTA does not have any specific guidelines with respect to the dress code, but according to career360 website, it is advisable to follow the basic dress code guidelines before appearing for the exam. Here are a few dress code guidelines. These rules follow for both girls and boy candidates.

Candidates should not wear any kind of cloth covering their head like a cap/muffler or stole/dupatta.

Candidates should avoid wearing metallic items as it may cause issues during frisking.

Candidates must not wear sunglasses, rings, bracelets or any such items including jewellery as well.

Last-minute tips for JEE Advanced 2020

All Candidates must fill the COVID-19 Self Declaration (Undertaking) on the Admit Card.

Candidates need to carry their duly filled admit cards along with photo identity card to the examination centre.

Candidates must wear their own mask at all times and are advised to carry sanitizer with them. Sanitizers would also be available at the exam centre.

Examination room number would not be displayed on a notice board to avoid overcrowding. Instead, it will be informed to the students upon scanning the bar code on their admit cards.

Candidates are advised to visit their examination centre a day before the actual exam or anytime prior to the exam so as to identify the location and avoid any last-minute chaos finding the exam centre.

Remember to appear at the reporting time mentioned in your JEE Advanced admit card.

Don't leave the exam hall before appearing the two parts of paper i.e. Paper 1 and Paper 2, else you will be marked absent for the exam.

Candidates will not be given any extra time. However, the candidates who have opted for a scribe would get an hour of compensatory time. The ending time for Paper 1 will be considered as 1 pm for them and the ending time for Paper 2 will be considered at 6:30 pm. However, for the regular candidates, the ending time for Paper 1 is 12 pm and for paper 2 is 5:30 pm.

Candidates can read the complete guidelines with respect to COVID specifically mentioned at IIT Advanced website, as mentioned below.

Image courtesy: JEE Advanced website

Image courtesy: JEE Advanced website

Scribble pad in JEE Advanced?

Candidates will not be provided with any sort of extra papers for their rough work. Each would be given a scribble pad to do any kind of rough work. The same would have to be returned to the invigilator before leaving the exam hall as well.

ALSO READ| JEE Advanced 2020: JEE Advanced Admit Card Declared Now! See Direct Link For Download

JEE Advanced reporting time

All candidates are requested to report at 7:30 am. The candidates won't be allowed to enter the exam hall after the exam starts. The rule applies for both Paper 1 and Paper 2. Candidates have to get their biometric verification done and post that only the exam will start. The same biometric verification would be done before Paper 2 as well. Candidates can take their seats into the exam hall by 7:45 am for Paper 1 and by 12:45 pm for Paper 2.

JEE Advanced admit card

Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Advanced 2020 admit card”

Enter your credentials including the application number and other details

JEE Advanced 2020 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take a printout.

For the direct link, Click here.

ALSO READ| JEE Advanced 2020: IIT Delhi Launches New BTech Program For JEE Advanced Clearing Students

Image courtesy: JEE Advanced website

ALSO READ| JEE Advanced 2020: No Candidates To Be Denied Permission Says IIT Delhi, Releases SOPs

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock