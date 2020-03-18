MAH MCA CET 2020: Exam Postponed And Admit Card To Be Re-released

Recently, candidates appearing for MAH MCA CET received their admit cards online. The procedure of getting the admit card was a little bit different this year as the government introduced a new online system. The admit cards were available on Maharastra Government's official website. Maharastra Government has also announced to postpone the examination because of the coronavirus. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the cases in Maharastra have risen to 42 and this was the reason that the exams were postponed. Take a look at some more details about the MAH MCA CET 2020 exam.

MAH MCA CET admit cards 2020

The dates have been rescheduled for the exam and MAH MCA CET exam 2020's date will soon be available on the official website. As per reports, the dates are extended till the end of April. The exam was to be conducted on March 8, 2020. However, even the admit card was released on March 15, 2020, but now it will be re-released after the final dates are confirmed. You can check the website cetcell.mahacet.org. for more details.

MAH MCA CET 2020

The candidates who have already applied for the online exam need to check the website daily for further updates. MAH MCA CET exam is held every year for admission to various postgraduate and undergraduate courses in Maharashtra. MAH MCA CET is an online-based exam which is a computer-based test. As soon the dates will be out, it will be updated on the official website.

MAH-MCA-CET Examination 2020

Exam Name: MAH MCA CET Exam

Last Date: 22.02.2020 https://t.co/5EZdmW8wcx pic.twitter.com/QpPXaozdK7 — Sarkari Result Kart (@sarkarikart) February 1, 2020

