The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

MAH MCA CET 2020: Exam Postponed And Admit Card To Be Re-released

Education

MAH MCA CET 2020 is an important exam for a candidate who wants to apply for courses in Maharashtra. The exam recently got postponed. Read to know the new dates

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
mah mca cet 2020

Recently, candidates appearing for MAH MCA CET received their admit cards online. The procedure of getting the admit card was a little bit different this year as the government introduced a new online system. The admit cards were available on Maharastra Government's official website. Maharastra Government has also announced to postpone the examination because of the coronavirus. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the cases in Maharastra have risen to 42 and this was the reason that the exams were postponed. Take a look at some more details about the MAH MCA CET 2020 exam.

ALSO READ | Haryana Boy Hitesh Poply Tops GATE 2020 Exam In First Attempt

MAH MCA CET admit cards 2020 

The dates have been rescheduled for the exam and MAH MCA CET exam 2020's date will soon be available on the official website. As per reports, the dates are extended till the end of April. The exam was to be conducted on March 8, 2020. However, even the admit card was released on March 15, 2020, but now it will be re-released after the final dates are confirmed. You can check the website cetcell.mahacet.org. for more details.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus Outbreak: Producers Guild Announces Relief Fund, Mahesh Bhatt & Others React

MAH MCA CET 2020

The candidates who have already applied for the online exam need to check the website daily for further updates. MAH MCA CET exam is held every year for admission to various postgraduate and undergraduate courses in Maharashtra. MAH MCA CET is an online-based exam which is a computer-based test. As soon the dates will be out, it will be updated on the official website. 

ALSO READ | SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2019 Candidates Allowed To Bring Masks And Sanitizers For COVID-19

ALSO READ | RBI Assistant Exam Postponed Due To Coronavirus Outbreak; Check Details

 

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Ranjan Gogoi
EX-CJI GOGOI TO TAKE OATH
Coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS LIVE:CASES RISE TO 150
DHFL
SUBHASH CHANDRA, WADHAWANS SKIP ED
CBSE
CBSE BOARD EXAMS POSTPONED
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
FORMER MP CM PLAYS CRICKET
Donald Trump
US CLOSES BORDERS WITH CANADA