MAHADISCOM Recruitment 2021: MAHADISCOM Opens Vacancy For 7000 Posts Of Vidyut Sahayak

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited has reopened the application portal for 7000 Vidyut Sahayak (Electrical Assistant) and Upkendra Sahayak (Substation Assistant) posts. Advertisement no 04/2019 and 05/2019 was posted on the website six days ago and states that the Mahadiscom Recruitment 2021 application started from 18th February 2021 onwards. Candidates must note that the online application process will be active till March 20, 2021. Interested candidates are advised to visit the official site @mahadiscom.in. Here’s more about Vidyut Sahayak recruitment.

Important dates for MAHADISCOM Recruitment 2021

Online Registration date starts on: Feb 18

Last date for registration: March 20

Closing date for the application: March 20

Last date for printing the application: March 20

Online Fee Payment: Between Feb 18 and March 20

MAHADISCOM Recruitment Vidyut Sahayak: Vacancy details

Upkendra Sahayak: 2000 posts

Vidyut Sahayak: 5000 posts

Total number of vacant posts: 7000

MAHADISCOM Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification

According to the MAHADISCOM recruitment notification, the candidate should have passed 12th and hold National Trade Training Certificate for Business Stories or centre of excellence or two years diploma certificate to be eligible to apply for Upkendra/Vidyut Sahayak posts.

Age Limit

Candidates age limit should between 18 years to 27 years

How to apply for the MAHADISCOM Vacancy?

Go to the official site of Mahadiscom website @mahadiscom.in

Select the “News & Latest Announcements” section.

The candidate will be able to find and select the required notification on that page.

·Create an account and fill the application form.

Upload the required notification and click submit button.

·Print the registration form for future use

MAHADISCOM Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

There are three stages in the selection process. They are mentioned below. Continue reading to know the pay scale for Vidyut Sahayak Recruitment 2021.

Online Written Examination (Objective Type Multiple Choice Test of 100 marks)

Personal Interview

Document verification

Vidyut Sahayak Salary

Shortlisted candidates are eligible to get a salary of Rs. 7000/- to Rs. 11,000/- per month from the respective board.

More about MAHADISCOM

Mahadiscom or MSEDCL (Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited) is a public sector undertaking under the Government of Maharashtra. According to its website, it is the largest electricity distribution utility in India and the 2nd largest in World after SGCC. MSEDCL distributes electricity to the entire state of Maharashtra, while other electric supply companies such as Reliance and MTNL and others also distribute power only to some parts of Mumbai city where Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport, Tata Power or Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited are electricity distributors.

Source: Shutterstock