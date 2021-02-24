MAHADISCOM Recruitment 2021: MAHADISCOM Opens Vacancy For 7000 Posts Of Vidyut Sahayak

Quick links:
The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited has reopened the application portal for 7000 Vidyut Sahayak (Electrical Assistant) and Upkendra Sahayak (Substation Assistant) posts. Advertisement no 04/2019 and 05/2019 was posted on the website six days ago and states that the Mahadiscom Recruitment 2021 application started from 18th February 2021 onwards. Candidates must note that the online application process will be active till March 20, 2021. Interested candidates are advised to visit the official site @mahadiscom.in. Here’s more about Vidyut Sahayak recruitment.
Read | NEET PG 2021 to have lesser number of questions, higher fee and new exam timings
Read | BITSAT 2021 registration begins, online exam in June; check full details here
Read | Cow Science Exam postponed after furor, check full details here
There are three stages in the selection process. They are mentioned below. Continue reading to know the pay scale for Vidyut Sahayak Recruitment 2021.
Mahadiscom or MSEDCL (Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited) is a public sector undertaking under the Government of Maharashtra. According to its website, it is the largest electricity distribution utility in India and the 2nd largest in World after SGCC. MSEDCL distributes electricity to the entire state of Maharashtra, while other electric supply companies such as Reliance and MTNL and others also distribute power only to some parts of Mumbai city where Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport, Tata Power or Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited are electricity distributors.
Read | JEE Main 2021 begins tomorrow; Check tips & tricks, guidelines & common mistakes to avoid