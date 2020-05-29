Panjab University Issues Guidelines To Conduct Semester Exams From July

Panjab University in Chandigarh has issued final guidelines ahead of its July semester-end examination. Exam Controller Dr. Parvinder Singh informed that the varsity has finalised standard operative procedures (SOPs) to conduct exams for exit classes from July.

According to the SOP, a maximum of 150 candidates will be allowed at each centre in one session and the exam duration will be of 2 hours. The SOP also mentions that candidates living in Red zones/containment zones will not be allowed to appear for the examination.

"Not more than 15 candidates and an invigilator will be allowed in a room. No candidate living in red zones/containment zones will be allowed to appear in the exams. Separate arrangements will be made for them," Singh told ANI.

Arogya Setu application to check COVID status

The university guidelines further stated that the staffers on examination duty have to download the Arogya Setu application to check their COVID-19 status. The varsity has made wearing masks mandatory for teachers, staff and students. Also, examination halls will be sanitised and thermal screening of every entrant in the hall will be conducted. Any student or staffer under quarantine or having symptoms of Covid-19 will not be allowed to enter the centre, it added.

Panjab University had vacated two of its hostels to convert them into quarantine centres to support fight against Covid-19, as the country continues to witness an increase in coronavirus cases.

(With agency inputs)