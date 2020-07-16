Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: Girls Outshine Boys, 26 Subjects Record 100% Marks

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced its Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or Class 12 results at 1pm on July 16 and girls have outshined boys. While the total percentage of girls stood at 93.88 per cent, boys got 88.04 per cent in Maharashtra HSC exams in 2020. Moreover, with 90.66 per cent of students passing, the pass percentage has witnessed an increased of 4.7 per cent.

26 subjects have recorded 100 per cent results in Maharashtra Board exam 2020 out of 146 subjects. Stream-wise in the Class 12 examinations, pass percentage of science, arts, commerce and MCVC are 96.93%, 82.63%, 91.27%, and 86.07% respectively. Moreover, Konkan Division has topped the results as 95.89 per cent of the total students have passed and it is followed by Pune division with 95.89 per cent.

Students can log in at the official website of MSBSHSE Board to check the results. Out of 15 lakh total registered students who appeared for the Maharashtra Board exams in 2020, 3.39 lakh are from Mumbai division alone that consists of Thane, Raigad and Palghar. Moreover, this year 1,919 students with special needs were also registered for the examinations that were held between February 18 to March 18. At least 93.57 per cent of the students with special needs have also passed.

The revaluation processes are set to begin on July 17 till July 27. For photocopy of the question paper, the requests will be accepted by the board between July 17 and August 5 with online fees. Students who will be sending in their answer sheets for reevaluation would be required to secure the photocopy first.

Steps to check Maharashtra Result 2020

Copy the link mahresult.nic.in and paste on the search bar for Maharashtra Result 2020

Click enter, you will be redirected to the HSC result homepage.

You will see Maharashtra 12th result click on it. There will be space to type your credentials.

Enter the roll number or seat number, mother's name for Maharashtra 12th result

Click enter and it will lead to the HSC result.

Check for the name and marks.

Print the results or keep an e-copy for future use.

