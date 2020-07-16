Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: 90.66% Students Pass, Konkan Division Tops With 95.89%

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced that 90.66 per cent of the total students who appeared for Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or Class 12 have passed. While more than 15 lakh students will be able to check their results online soon as the Maharashtra Result 2020 will be declared at 1pm on July 16. The pass percentage of the students this year has increased by 4.7 per cent and Konkan Division has topped the results as 95.89 per cent of the total students have passed.

Students will soon be able to log in at the official website of MSBSHSE Board. Out of 15 lakh total registered students who appeared for the Maharashtra Board exams in 2020, 3.39 lakh are from Mumbai division alone that consists of Thane, Raigad and Palghar. Moreover, this year 1,919 students with special needs were also registered for the examinations that were held between February 18 to March 18.

Once the Maharashtra HSC result 2020 is declared in less than an hour, the students will also receive an alert through text messages and the revaluation processes are set to begin on July 17 till July 27. For photocopy of the question paper, the requests will be accepted by the board between July 17 and August 5 with online fees. Students who will be sending in their answer sheets for reevaluation would be required to secure the photocopy first.

Steps to check Maharashtra Result 2020

Copy the link mahresult.nic.in and paste on the search bar for Maharashtra Result 2020

Click enter, you will be redirected to the HSC result homepage.

You will see Maharashtra 12th result click on it. There will be space to type your credentials.

Enter the roll number or seat number, mother's name for Maharashtra 12th result

Click enter and it will lead to the HSC result.

Check for the name and marks.

Print the results or keep an e-copy for future use.

