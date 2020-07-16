TN 12th Result 2020: 92.34% Students Clear Exams, Girls Outperform Boys

Tamil Nadu’s Directorate of Government Examinations announced HSC or Class 12 examination results on July 16, recording an overall pass percentage of 92.34%. Girls outperformed boys with 94.80% girls clearing the exams as against 89.41% boys, maintaining the general trend.

A total of 7,99,717 students appeared for the TN +2 exams with 92.34% of students clearing the exams, bettering their last year’s record of 91.3%. Tirupur, Erode and Coimbatore are the top three districts in terms of pass percentage, with Tirupur recording 97.12%, followed by Erode at 96.99% and Coimbatore at 96.39%.

The pass percentage of private schools remained better as compared to government schools with pass percentages of 98.7% and 85.94% respectively. Students can check their results on the official websites tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.nic.in. They have to enter their registration number and Date of Birth to get the marks.

Read: Tamil Nadu Class 12 HSE(+2) Board 2020 Exam Result OUT: Step-wise Guide To Check Them

Here’s the detailed step to check Tamil Nadu Class 12th results:

Step 1: Go to the official websites listed by Tamil Nadu government ( tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.nic.in)

Step 2: Click on the Tamil Nadu HSE (+2) March 2020 Exam Results link

Step 3: Enter the Registration Number and Date of Birth in dd/mm/yyyy format and click on Get Marks. The result will be displayed on the screen.

Students are required to score 35 marks out of 100 in each of the six subjects out of 100. For subjects having 70 marks in theory papers, they need to score 15 marks in theory and a total of 35 marks. There is no minimum marks requirement in the practical or internal section. The exams for Class 12th were held in March but the evaluation process got delayed due to the nationwide lockdown owing to coronavirus pandemic.

Read: Tamil Nadu Govt Tells Madras HC It Is Eyeing To Convert Jaya's House Into CM's Residence