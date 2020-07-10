Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: HSC Result Expected To Be Announced By July 15

Maharashtra HSC Board has not yet declared an official date for Maharashtra HSC result 2020. According to various media reports, the Maharashtra HSC result 2020 is expected to be announced by July 15, 2020. After the results are declared the candidates will be able to check their Maharashtra HSC Result 2020on the official websites, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahresult.nic.in. Lakhs of students continue to wait for their Maharashtra HSC result date from the Maharashtra HSC Board.

Maharashtra HSC result date

According to a report by a leading daily, Cabinet Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced that the Maharashtra HSC result 2020 will be declared by July 15, 2020, and the Maharashtra SSC result will be declared by the end of July 2020. Generally, the result of class 10 exams is released after the announcement of HSC result as the exams of HSC students are conducted before the SSC students.

The evaluation process in Maharashtra HSC result 2020 was delayed this year due to the current Coronavirus pandemic situation in India and Maharashtra. The teachers were unable to reach the centres and attain to the answer sheets of students because of the lockdown in Maharashtra and India. Maharashtra is one of the worst-hit states in India because of Coronavirus.

According to a media report, around 13 lakh students waiting for their Maharashtra HSC result 2020. Last year the Maharashtra HSC result was declared on June 8. The overall passing percentage of last year’s HSC result was 85.88%. Konkan division had topped the state with a passing percentage of 93.23%.

How to check the Maharashtra HSC result 2020 once announced?

Go to the official website of Maharashtra HSC Board of education, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in or mahresult.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link of Maharashtra HSC result 2020.

A new window will open on the screen. Fill the necessary details like roll number and date of birth as mentioned on the Maharashtra Board admit card and click on submit

The result will appear on the screen. Take a printout and keep it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to regularly keep checking the official website to know all the latest updates and Maharashtra Board news regarding the Maharashtra HSC result 2020.